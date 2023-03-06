Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas Playable in Fortnite

Whether Royal Caribbean still needs the hype around Icon of the Seas to become even bigger is unclear, but the cruise line is certainly trying. The newest part of the extensive marketing efforts around Icon of the Seas? Royal Caribbean International’s addition to the online gaming world.

This one-of-a-kind adventure in the world’s most popular computer game, Fortnite, allows players to experience the cruise ship before its debut in January 2024.

Icon of the Seas in Fortnite

Icon of the Seas promises to be a one-of-a-kind cruise ship that will break every record when she sets sail in January 2024. To give future guests a chance to see what the ship will be like, Royal Caribbean has added a new experience to its already extensive marketing repertoire: Icon of the Seas on Fortnite.

Gamers can explore Thrill Island and The Hideaway, two of the eight revolutionary neighborhoods, while playing Royal Caribbean: Hide ’N’ Sea on Fortnite.

Players can also enjoy the largest waterpark at sea, Category 6, and Crown’s Edge, a thrilling skywalk and ropes course towering 154 feet above the ocean. The Hideaway Pool, the world’s first suspended infinity pool at sea, and Flowrider are also available in the game. Other areas are not, or possibly not yet, available in the Fortnite gameplay.

Image Courtesy: Royal Caribbean

The digital interpretation of Icon of the Seas is available on desktops, game consoles, smartphones, and tablets. For those who want to explore Icon of the Seas digitally, they will need to download Fortnite and create a free account. Once in the game, enter the Icon of the Seas in-game island code, 2569-9622-8657.

Exploring New Ways to Reach Guests

Royal Caribbean International has said that the company aims to show up unexpectedly and reach families where they spend time. Fortnite is an excellent choice, with around 80 million players worldwide, mostly younger.

Younger guests play a significant role in Royal Caribbean’s plans for Icon of the Seas. The Hide ’N’ Sea Fortnite map allows families to see, touch and experience Thrill Island and The Hideaway before they set foot onboard next year.

Image Courtesy: Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean follows in the footsteps of its sister cruise line, Celebrity Cruises, which introduced its digital version of Celebrity Beyond late last year.

Celebrity Cruises launched the virtual experience called “Wonderverse,” allowing guests to explore a digital version of their newest ship and interact with designers and even Captain Kate McCue as digital avatars. The Wonderverse provides guests with a great insight into what they can expect from their cruise onboard Celebrity Beyond.

The Real Icon of the Seas Arrives in Eary 2024

Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas will be the largest cruise ship in the world. The vessel will measure 250,800 gross tons, be 20 decks high, and be 1,198 feet long.

Render Courtesy: Royal Caribbean

Icon of the Seas can carry 5,610 passengers at double occupancy or up to 7,600 passengers at maximum occupancy, plus 2,350 crew members. It will be Royal Caribbean’s most sustainable ship, powered by liquefied natural gas and fuel cell technology.

The ship will sail weekly from the port of Miami starting January 27, 2024, and will offer a variety of itineraries. These include weeklong Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries featuring stops at destinations like St. Kitts, St. Thomas, Roatan, Honduras, and Royal Caribbean’s private island in the Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay.