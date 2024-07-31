Royal Caribbean to Send a Second Cruise Ship to Los Angeles

A Quantum-class cruise ship will soon be making an appearance in sunny Southern California.

Royal Caribbean is shaking things up and sending Ovation Of The Seas to homeport in Los Angeles, California, in the summer of 2025, from where she will offer 3 to 6-night cruises throughout Mexico.

The 4,905-guest ship will join a fellow Royal Caribbean vessel – Navigator Of The Seas – which has homeported in the port since 2022.

The Voyager-class ship is currently operating 3 to 4 night cruises to Ensenada, Mexico, and Catalina Island, California, out of Ovation Of The Seas’ future homeport.

The duo will operate simultaneously out of the Port of Los Angeles, which is located in the San Pedro Bay about 25 miles south of downtown Los Angeles, for the duration of the summer 2025 cruise season.

“The biggest, boldest Baja getaway begins June 2025, when Ovation of the Seas®joins Navigator of the Seas® as the region’s newest star. This Quantum Class headliner is the first of its kind to sail from Los Angeles — with record-breaking memory-making and revolutionary thrills,” said Royal Caribbean.

“You’ve never done Mexico like this before,” concluded the statement.

Indeed, Royal Caribbean’s Quantum-class ships – which include Ovation Of The Seas, Anthem Of The Seas, Spectrum Of The Seas, Odyssey Of The Seas, and Quantum Of The Seas – do offer some unique, innovative amenities.

For example, the 168,666-gross ton vessel and her sisters are home to the North Star, the tallest viewing decks at sea that offer 360-degree views, indoor skydiving experiences, bumper cars at sea, and cocktails crafted by robots.

New California Itineraries For Quantum-Class Ship

Throughout the summer of 2025, Ovation of the Seas will be alternating between three different itineraries that each offer a unique experience in Mexico.

The first voyage, which embarks from San Pedro on June 3, 2025, is a 3-night getaway cruise that calls on Ensenada, Mexico, before returning to port.

The next itinerary is a 5-night cruise that includes an overnight stay in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, which gives cruisers more time to enjoy the popular port.

The final itinerary takes this a step further. The 6-night sailing includes the overnight call on Cabo San Lucas, as well as a standard, single-day visit to Ensenada, Mexico.

Ovation of the Seas in New Zealand (Photo Credit: Photos BrianScantlebury / Shutterstock)

Each itinerary is offered eight times between June and September of 2025, giving Californians plenty of opportunities to check out the innovative mega-ship while she’s in town. And of course, all sailings are round-trip out of the San Pedro-based port.

Read Also: Los Angeles Cruise Port: Terminals, Getting Around, What’s Nearby

The 1,300-crew vessel will officially conclude her season in Los Angeles on September 23, 2024. She will then take a break from operating revenue sailings until she arrives in Asia in early October.

Indeed, the Royal Caribbean ship is set to homeport in Singapore from October 2025 through March of 2026, from where she will mostly operate shorter 3 to 4-night sailings to destinations throughout Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Hong Kong, China.

Prior to arriving in Los Angeles next year, the 8-year-old vessel will make her way around the world.

She’s currently operating 7-night Alaska cruises out of Seattle, Washington, but will make her way through Hawaii and French Polynesia, Australia, New Zealand, China, and South Korea before visiting SoCal.

Notably, the large cruise ship has a nearly one-month break between her final China-based sailing, which disembarks on May 6, 2025 in Tianjin, and her arrival in Los Angeles.

This provides enough time to sail to her new homeport, but also may be an opportunity for the ship to pay a visit to dry dock for routine maintenance and inspections.

Cruise ships must have their bottom inspected once per year, and two of these inspections must be done in dry dock within a five-year period.