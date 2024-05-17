Royal Caribbean Ship to Offer New Series of Singapore Cruises

Royal Caribbean has opened bookings on a new series of Asia cruises aboard Ovation of the Seas, operating from Singapore between October 2025 and March 2026. A variety of itineraries is offered, with the majority of them 3- and 4-night getaways.

The 4,180-guest Quantum-class ship that entered service in 2016 will sail to multiple destinations during her Singapore deployment, including Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Hong Kong, China.

Most of the sailings are the 3-night “Penang Cruise,” offered on 22 departure dates, and the 4-night “Penang & Phuket Cruise,” with 17 departures. A 5-night “Singapore to Hong Kong Cruise” has one departure, on April 16, 2025; while the 8-night “Bali Adventure Holiday Cruise” is available with one departure date of December 28, 2026. The holiday sailing will call at Benoa and Celukan Bawang, Bali; and Lombok, Indonesia.

Royal Caribbean’s Ovation of the Seas (Photo Credit: Leonard Zhukovsky)

The lion’s share of the itineraries will bring cruisers to destinations such as the UNESCO World Heritage Site of George Town, in Penang, Malaysia, and the pristine beaches of Phuket, Thailand.

Penang, an island off Malaysia, offers opportunities to tour St. George’s, the oldest Anglican church in Southeast Asia, and the iconic Kapitan Keling Mosque. The capital city of George Town is a historic trading post between India, China, Britain, and the Middle East.

Phuket, meanwhile, the Pearl of Thailand, offers a laid-back atmosphere with sandy beaches and crystal blue water. Visitors can admire the 147-foot-tall Big Buddha of Phuket, made of white marble, and visit the elaborate temple of Wat Chalong and its Grand Pagoda. Scuba and snorkeling are big attractions in Phuket as well. Some itineraries feature an overnight in Phuket.

“Ovation is a ship packed full of adventure, and with the new season’s line-up of holidays, friends and families can choose to holiday their way between short getaways to Penang and Phuket and longer sailings to Indonesia or with nights out in Phuket,” said Angie Stephen, senior vice president, International, Royal Caribbean International.

Photo Credit: Justin Tiang / Shutterstock.com

Noting that Singapore is the gateway to Asia’s most popular destinations, Stephen added that Royal Caribbean has been committed to the region for more than 15 years and will continue to offer regional itineraries for years to come. The series of voyages is open for bookings effective on May 17, 2024.

Ovation of the Seas is currently sailing in Alaska for summer 2024, operating roundtrip from Seattle. Her 7-night Alaska Experience cruise calls at Juneau, Skagway, Sitka, and Victoria, British Columbia, while her 7-night Alaska Adventure voyage visits Juneau, Skagway, Endicott Arm and Dawes Glacier, and Victoria.

Plenty of Thrills Await Guests on Ovation of the Seas

Onboard Ovation of the Seas, guests looking for adventure can take advantage of the ship’s thrill experiences, such as the RipCord by iFly skydiving ride, the FlowRider surf simulator, rock climbing walls, bumper cars, roller skating rink, and other activities in the SeaPlex sports area.

The ship also features the popular North Star, a glass observation capsule 300 feet above the sea. Guests looking to be pampered can indulge in treatments offered in the ship’s Vitality Spa, and for youngsters, a full set of supervised, age-appropriate group activities is available.

Ovation of the Seas North Star

Cruises have a choice of 20 dining venues, including casual eateries such as Windjammer Cafe buffet, SeaPlex Dog House, Solarium Bistro, Fish & Ships, and Sorrento’s Pizza, and fine dining experiences in Chops Grille, Jaime’s Italian, the Main Dining Room and Coastal Kitchen, which is exclusive to suite guests.

Entertainment offerings include Spectra’s Cabaret, an original stage production titled “The Beautiful Dream,” the “Live. Love. Legs.” theatrical show, plus live music in various lounges, and outdoor movie nights.

Ovation of the Seas’ accommodation choices feature interior, oceanview, balcony, and virtual balcony cabins, plus a wide range of suites, some with multiple bedrooms for families and groups. The ship’s Sea, Sky, Star, and Royal class suites offer exclusive amenities and services included in the cruise fare.

Royal Caribbean operates 28 ships and is owned by Royal Caribbean Group.