Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean News

Royal Caribbean Ship’s Transatlantic Cruise Delayed by Two Days

By Lissa Poirot
Last Update:
Reading Time:2 min.
Adventure of the Seas
Adventure of the Seas (Photo Credit: ackats)

You can receive daily cruise news updates directly to your inbox, so you don't miss a thing! Go ahead and Subscribe here.

Bad weather that caused flooding in Spain in early November is bringing repercussions to a future cruise on Royal Caribbean’s Adventure of the Seas

After heavy rains and winds delayed the vessel’s routine maintenance dry dock schedule, guests set to embark on the 137,276-gross-ton ship’s November 24, 2024, voyage will need to wait a little longer.

The ship sailing from Barcelona will now depart on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, instead of Sunday.

In a letter, Royal Caribbean informed passengers of the changes.Due to adverse weather impacting our ability to complete our current drydock operations, Adventure of the Seas will be arriving in Barcelona two (2) days later than we initially planned.”

Originally slated to embark on a 13-night transatlantic journey from Barcelona to Port Canaveral, Florida, on a repositioning cruise, the updated schedule has now been shortened to 11 days. 

Additionally, the voyage that included calls in Valencia, Malaga, and Cadiz, Spain, and Madeira (Funchal), Portugal, will now only make one call during its sailing, visiting Madeira on November 29. However, the cruise line said the arrival and departure times will be updated.

Guests have been advised to arrive for boarding at their originally scheduled time. All aboard is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on November 26.

The ship cannot extend the sailing for affected passengers, as Adventure of the Seas is kicking off its winter season in the Caribbean on December 7, 2024, the day of arrival into Port Canaveral.

Adventure of the Seas will then sail 6- to 8-day cruises to the Western and Eastern Caribbean through April 2025 with currently controversial stops in Royal Caribbean’s private destination in Labadee, Haiti, where political unrest has caused bans on airline arrivals to the island.

This is the second Royal Caribbean ship that is delayed due to weather conditions in dry dock. Voyager of the Seas, which recently completed routine maintenance and inspections earlier this month, was also supposed to sail from Barcelona to Port Canaveral on a 16-night transatlantic cruise that was delayed by a day.

Guests on that November 11, 2024, sailing also missed a call in Valencia to keep the vessel on schedule to arrive for her Caribbean season, scheduled to begin on November 26.

Refunds, Credits, and Compensation

Royal Caribbean, acknowledging the inconvenience caused by the delay, has announced compensation for affected guests. Each passenger will receive a refund equivalent to two days of their cruise fare as onboard credit, as well as the original 13-night sailing points for Crown and Anchor Society loyalty points.

Adventure of the Seas Cruise Ship
Photo Credit: Darryl Brooks / Shutterstock.com

Guests with prepaid packages, including beverage, dining, VOOM Internet, and gratuities, will also receive prorated refunds as onboard credits. These can be used throughout the voyage and any unused refundable amounts will be automatically reimbursed to guests’ original form of payment within 14 days of disembarkation.

Read Also: What Is a Transatlantic Cruise?

Passengers who need to change travel plans due to the pushed back departure will also receive up to $200 for domestic and $400 for international change fees per person for flights or one-night hotel accommodation, up to $250.

Excursions in Valencia, Malaga, and Seville have also been cancelled with passengers who booked through Royal Caribbean automatically receiving refunds. Guests who booked private excursions should contact the providers to cancel and receive refunds.

If you enjoyed the article and would like no fuss daily cruise news to your inbox directly from Cruise Hive, you can Subscribe here.

Voting is now open at the Cruise Hive Awards, including your favorite cruise ships, cruise lines, ship features, private islands and homeports!

Lissa Poirot
Lissa Poirot
Lissa Poirot has been covering travel for more than a decade, including sites such as TripAdvisor, CruiseCritic, The Points Guy, Family Vacation Critic, and Family Traveller. Her love of travel has led Lissa to visit more than 43 countries and has her on a mission to see every state in the U.S. (only 4 states to go!). When she's not traveling, she's exploring new attractions and events on the weekends, be it in New York City or Philadelphia, as Lissa lives between both fabulous cities.

Don't Miss Cruise Hive's Daily Update!

Free expert cruise tips and news from Cruise Hive! We'll send you the latest cruise updates daily to your inbox.

Don't Miss Any Cruise News!

We'll send you the latest cruise updates daily to your inbox.

Latest Cruise News

Cruise Hive was established back in 2008 and among the earliest blogs in the industry. Since the start, it's been our aim to provide the latest cruise news covering all the major cruise lines. We make sure cruisers are fully prepared for their cruise vacation with tips on ships and ports. Millions of travelers rely on Cruise Hive in the United States, Europe, Australia, and around the world.

Cruise Hive

CRUISE HIVE LTD © 2008-2024. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Copy link
CopyCopied