Royal Caribbean Ship Hit by Sudden Wave, Tilts Dramatically

While cruise lines do everything in their power to predict and avoid inclement weather, sometimes Mother Nature has a mind of her own.

Those currently onboard Royal Caribbean’s Explorer of the Seas learned this the hard way on November 7, 2024, when the 137,308-gross ton vessel was hit by a squall – which is defined as a sudden gust of intense wind or a localized storm.

In this case, the hurricane-force winds caused a massive wave that made the ship tilt significantly on her side – terrifying guests and sending loose items like plates and cutlery in the dining venues flying.

“On Explorer now. We hit a squall that was unexpected. We tipped to one side pretty bad. Definitely scary,” one current passenger shared on Facebook, along with a photo of fallen bottles in a messy bar onboard.

“I’m on the ship too, scary as hell in the dining room with plates smashing everywhere, people screaming and tables & food all over the place!,” another current guest shared.

Videos from passengers currently onboard even show seated guests sliding across one of the corridors in the Royal Promenade.

Thankfully, no major injuries were reported, although a few passengers and crew members suffered minor injuries. The captain was also able to slow the cruising speed and turn the ship – properly righting the ship within five to ten minutes.

The weather event didn’t delay the sailing – with the 4,290-passenger already carrying on with its Transatlantic voyage, which embarked from Barcelona, Spain, on November 2.

The ship has already visited Valencia, Spain, and Malaga, Spain, and will still call on Ponta Delgada, Azores, before arriving in Miami, Florida, on November 14 – which will be her next homeport.

According to cruise tracking data, the vessel is sailing at a speed of about 19 knots per hour off and is heading west off the coast of Morocco (North Africa).

How Do Cruise Ships Handle Weather?

As much as possible, cruise ships are rerouted to avoid bouts of bad weather and storms.

But in this case, the squall seemed to come out of nowhere, and is not actually visible as a storm system in weather tracking data – including on the National Hurricane Center (NOAA) website.

Even so, the approximately 1,185 crew members onboard still have established protocols in place to make sure everyone stays safe in these types of circumstances.

For example, all guests were immediately asked to return to their staterooms until crew could verify everyone was accounted for and unharmed, and to assess any possible damage to the ship.

While the tilting likely seemed scary, the captain and his skilled team of officers likely had everything under control – which was helped by being on a cruise ship that is designed to handle rough waters.

Lifeboats From Royal Caribbean’s Explorer of the Seas (Photo Credit: nikonka1)

First, cruise ships are made of heavy steel. When this weight is combined with the weight of the passengers, crew, and their belongings, it actually makes it easier for ships to roll with high seas and high winds.

During the construction process, thorough testing is done to check the ship’s center of gravity and buoyancy to make sure the ship can stay upright through storms, wind, and choppy seas.

Additionally, modern vessels, including the 2000-launched Explorer of the Seas, have stabilizers onboard that can provide extra support in rough seas – which some guests have already seen in action over the years.

“Wow, we were on the explorer in some pretty rough seas, they put the stabilizers out. But it was nothing like this. That’s crazy!,” a former guest said in response to a post about the tilting.

Of course, the goal is to avoid bad weather in the first place, as doing so is always safer and more comfortable for guests onboard – and especially those prone to sea sickness.

Not only do the captain and his officers keep a close eye on the weather, but Royal Caribbean has its own Chief Meteorologist, Craig Setzer, whose job is to model weather patterns, monitor forecasts, and advise on how the Royal Caribbean fleet will be impacted.