Royal Caribbean Says It Will Return to Labadee in October

The wait is over. Royal Caribbean International is gearing up to bring back one of its most cherished destinations, Labadee, Haiti.

Labadee, a private destination operated by the cruise line, has been absent from itineraries since March 2024 due to escalating instability in Haiti.

However, recent developments, including the return of airlines to local airports and an increase in peace-keeping efforts, have made the cruise line optimistic about restoring cruises to the Caribbean nation.

In a message to a guest, Royal Caribbean said, “Labadee is one of our fan-favorite private destinations and we are ready and excited to return to Labadee in October 2024!”

The message continued, “It’s time – and we know you’re just as hopeful as we are for a successful return to Labadee.”

The temporary suspension of Labadee began in early 2024, when Royal Caribbean, as well as Celebrity Cruises, opted to cancel all visits due to increasing unrest in Haiti. Initially, the cancellations were planned to last only a few months, but as the situation in the country failed to improve, the cruise line extended the halt multiple times.

By May 2024, the cruise line had suspended all visits indefinitely, leaving many guests disappointed.

However, a passenger scheduled to cruise with the cruise line in December 2024 noticed the itinerary included Labadee, asking on social media if the itinerary would be adjusted.

That’s when Royal Caribbean confirmed it would be returning, continuing, “Airports are open and all airlines have already returned. With the positive presence of peace-keeping officers, and relief efforts for Haitian residents, we expect the full return of tourism soon.”

Labadee Reopens in October 2024

Haiti has been grappling with severe instability in recent years, driven by the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in July 2021, which plunged the country into deep political chaos.

In March 2024, 4,000 inmates escaped from two prisons in the nation, leading Royal Caribbean Group, which owns Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and TUI Cruises, to suspend visits to the private destination due to safety concerns.

Now, Royal Caribbean will resume visits to Haiti with the arrival of 3,807-passenger Adventure of the Seas on October 8, 2024.

Sailing on a 6-night Eastern Caribbean voyage from Port Canaveral, the 137,276-gross-ton ship will call in Haiti following a visit to Puerto Plata/Amber Cove, Dominican Republic and before a visit to the cruise line’s other private destination, Perfect Day on Coco Cay in the Bahamas.

Labadee, Haiti (Photo Credit: fitzcrittle)

Following Adventure of the Seas is the 3,634-passenger Freedom of the Seas, arriving in Labadee on October 9 on a 7-night roundtrip Western Caribbean journey from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Independence of the Seas, carrying up to 4,375 passengers, will call in Labadee on October 12 on a short, 4-night roundtrip voyage from Miami, specifically visiting only the private resort, located 90 miles from the capital of Port-au-Prince.

All three ships will keep Labadee on their winter Caribbean schedule, as will the 2,446-passenger Grandeur of the Seas, which arrives on November 3 during a 9-night Southern Caribbean cruise from Fort Lauderdale.

Royal Caribbean is the first major cruise line to return to the nation. Celebrity Cruises isn’t scheduled to return to Haiti until February 2025 when the 2,158-passenger Celebrity Summit, departing from Port Everglades, arrives on Valentine’s Day during a charted Smooth Jazz Cruise.