Royal Caribbean Removes Baltimore From Future Deployments

Thanks to its strategic location on the US East Coast, the Baltimore Cruise Port has become a favorite for many – especially because this venue offers a calmer experience than the busier Florida cruise ports that accommodate millions of passengers annually.

However, one big name will be notably absent from Baltimore, Maryland, by the end of 2026 – and that is Royal Caribbean.

The cruise line recently posted its deployment schedule that covers winter of 2026 through 2027, and none of the more than 20 ships in the fleet will be operating sailings from or homeporting in the port – which welcomes more than 440,000 cruise guests annually.

For the past several years, Vision of the Seas has homeported in Baltimore year-round, which makes this change rather surprising.

Indeed, she has been a staple at the port, from which she operates 5 to 9-night cruises to the Bahamas, the Caribbean, Bermuda, and throughout Canada and New England during the fall season.

As a more modestly sized ship at 78,340-gross tons and 915-feet long, she is able to fit under the Chesapeake Bay Bridge and the recently damaged Francis Scott Key Bridge that are too low for taller and newer ships to sail under.

But after one final 5-night sailing to Bermuda that embarks from Baltimore on October 17, 2026 – the Vision-class cruise ship will relocate to a new homeport: Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades), Florida.

From Florida, the 2,514-guest vessel will embark on shorter 3 to 4-night sailings to the Bahamas – which fits with Royal Caribbean’s recent announcement that more of its ships would start offering “getaway” sailings in the 2026-2027 season.

However, her departure means that no Royal Caribbean ship will be homeporting in Baltimore for the first time in years.

The other ships in the fleet that could potentially fit under the bridges in Baltimore have already been deployed to Tampa, Florida; San Juan, Puerto Rico; San Diego, California; and Cartagena, Colombia or Colon, Panama.

Is Cruise Tourism Leaving Baltimore?

Especially for cruisers who live on the East Coast, the information regarding Royal Caribbean’s latest deployment plans was met with disappointment.

“They need more small ships. Baltimore is so convenient and has such an easy terminal to get through,” one cruise fan commented on the news.

“This sucks! Baltimore is always sold out! Everyone on the East Coast can drive,” a second added.

“What a disgrace. I live in Maryland and love going out of the Port of Baltimore. Guess we will sail Carnival and maybe NCL will move a ship here. Shame on you Royal!,” a third cruiser chimed in.

Ultimately, Royal Caribbean has to consider its fleet as a whole and business strategy when sorting out deployments and likely came to the decision that relocating Vision of the Seas is the right move for now.

Vision of the Seas in Baltimore (Photo Credit: Cruise Maryland)

However, this doesn’t mean that the cruise line won’t resume homeporting operations in Baltimore in the future – potentially even with a different ship that will offer a new experience for locals.

The brand could also potentially send its smaller ships for one-off sailings or include the port in one-way voyages – so East Coasters would really only need to fly one way.

Read Also: Royal Caribbean vs. Carnival Cruise Line: Which One Does it Better?

But while Royal Caribbean is planning its exit – at least for now – another cruise line has been increasing its presence in the port.

Carnival Cruise Line has indeed expanded its operations in Baltimore and has made a formal commitment to sail from the cruise port for at least five more years.

While Carnival has offered sailings from the Old Line State for 20 years, it’s worth noting that Carnival Pride is currently offering year-round sailings from Baltimore – making her the first of Carnival’s fleet to do so.

The Spirit-class vessel will continue to offer a variety of 5 to 14-night sailings to destinations throughout the Caribbean, the Bahamas, and Bermuda from the port through at least the spring of 2027.