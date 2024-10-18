Royal Caribbean Clarifies Transportation at Private Island Destination

After some misinformation was spread online about the tram service at Perfect Day at CocoCay, Royal Caribbean is finally setting the record straight.

For the convenience of cruise guests, the cruise line’s private island destination provides continuous tram service throughout the day, including from where the ships dock to the Arrivals Plaza.

However, an official statement that went out on the Royal Caribbean app not long ago stated that this helpful transportation service would be discontinued for most guests as of October 1, 2024 – the exception being guests with disabilities.

“Beginning October 1, 2024, tram service at CocoCay pier will be discontinued. Trams for guests with special needs, wheelchairs, scooters, etc. will still be available by the end of the pier,” read the update.

“The main tram service will continue operations next to the entrance of the Thrill Water Park,” continued the family friendly cruise line.

However, this news was not entirely correct. The tram service was temporarily limited to disabled guests for the week of October 1-8, 2024 – but this was not a permanent change.

But before the policy could be clarified, many fans of the exclusive Bahamas destination were thrown into a tizzy as they wondered what qualified as disabled enough to score a ride.

Many worried that invisible disabilities would prevent them from using the service even though they needed it.

“How do they categorize special needs? I have a bad knee but I don’t need a walker, scooter etc…? But the walk is a killer,” one person wrote on Facebook.

“My mom uses the tram. While she doesn’t have a scooter or wheelchair, she needs it because of a walking limitation since her stroke. If she was to walk all the way, then she would be extremely tired for the rest of the day. Not everyone’s disability is visible,” another cruiser commented.

Even if the service was going away, future cruisers could likely request a medical exemption in advance if they were worried about being denied the service – or at least pack a doctor’s note just in case.

But luckily, Royal Caribbean cruisers can rest assured that the tram service isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Royal Caribbean Clarifies Tram Service Operations

In all the worry, multiple people within the cruise community reached out to Royal Caribbean for answers – and shared the replies they received online.

While it’s not clear why the tram service was temporarily limited, the responses from the cruise line make it clear that the limited operations during the week of October 1-8 was a rare, one-time situation.

Pier at CocoCay (Photo Credit: Darryl Brooks)

One frequent cruiser, who reached out to the office of Royal Caribbean CEO Michael Bayley, received the following reply: “Unfortunately, we are aware of misinformation that has been shared online regarding the tram service in Coco Cay.”

“I spoke with our Leadership team on the island earlier today and can verify that our tram service runs every 15 minutes, all day, including continuous from the ship to the Arrivals Plaza with accessible trams available on regular rotation throughout the island,” continued the response.

Read Also: Royal Caribbean’s Perfect Day at CocoCay: Full Guide

However, if the original announcement had been accurate, it doesn’t mean that guests with disabilities couldn’t visit the exclusive destination – which is part of the Berry Islands in the center of the Bahamas archipelago.

In addition to the trams, the private island is designed to be accessible, and features complimentary beach-friendly wheelchairs and wheelchair accessible pools in the Oasis Lagoon and Thrill Waterpark.

For guests that would have had to walk from the pier to the heart of the island, or for those that choose to in order to avoid lines at the tram stops, the stroll usually only takes around 5-6 minutes.

Indeed, the island is on the smaller side at less than a mile wide and only about 200 yards long, covering a total of 125 acres.