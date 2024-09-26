Cruise Guest Complains After Protein Shake Taken Away

Cruise passengers encompass a broad spectrum of people of all shapes, sizes, and health statuses – with some needing more accommodations than others.

However, when special medical exemptions aren’t requested in advance, cruisers might run into a situation where they can’t have what they need because it violates the cruise line’s policies.

A current guest of Carnival Paradise learned this the hard way after she was forbidden from bringing pre-made protein shakes onboard – which she drinks as part of her recovery from a recent bariatric surgery.

The common weight loss operation – which is known as a vertical sleeve gastrectomy (VSG) – reduces the size of the stomach significantly. In the initial period following the operation, patients typically have to stick to a liquid diet.

Although this passenger’s predicament could have been avoided by doing extra research prior to embarkation day, she still took to Facebook to complain to Carnival’s Brand Ambassador John Heald.

“Does Carnival not care about the passengers who recently had bariatric surgery. Do you care John Heald. NO you do not,” the angry passenger wrote.

“I supplement my daily protein intake with pre-made bottles of Premier protein shakes. These were taken from me by the rude Carnival employee…Why am I a criminal and other passengers can bring on whatever they want that is illegal,” continued the complaint.

The guest even went so far as to insult Heald and imply he would need weight loss surgery himself one day – but the brand ambassador still responded to the unidentified passenger with kindness and compassion.

“I know the crew are doing their very best for you and I have asked my colleagues there to check in with you…Let me say of course I understand that after surgery like this that there will be challenges and so I promise to be here to listen and to help all I can,” said Heald, in part.

He graciously informed the guest that she would have needed to request a medical exemption in advance from Carnival’s disability team, as the policy currently states protein shakes can only be brought onboard in sealed cartons or in powder form – not bottles.

Why Research Matters

Even when sailing with a cruise line one is familiar with, it’s still important to do research prior to embarkation day – especially if something has changed in terms of health or other circumstances.

The general consensus in the comments of Heald’s Facebook post – which received over 1,000 responses, was that the passenger didn’t do enough research in advance – which was her own fault and not the cruise line’s.

Carnival Paradise Docked in Tampa, Florida (Photo Credit: fitzcrittle)

“It sounds like you were the problem and not Carnival. You didn’t research what you were supposed to do,” wrote one Facebook user, who also happened to be a Bariatric patient.

“People amaze me with the blame culture. Just because you didn’t plan correctly? Give me a break. The rules clearly state what is allowed. So next time get a medical exemption letter,” added someone else.

Read Also: What to Expect When You Go on a Carnival Cruise

The crew onboard Carnival’s ships are also more than willing to assist guests with their unique situations – and frequently adapt to accommodate all kinds of dietary needs and allergies.

Depending on where this guest is in her recovery, there may be other dining options on board that would also work for her dietary restrictions. All she would need to do to find out is ask nicely.

If guests do have a medical emergency while at sea, whether they are suffering from a new ailment or post surgery complications, all Carnival ships have a clinic onboard that functions like an urgent care on land.