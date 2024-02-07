Royal Caribbean Cancels Select Sailings Due to Itinerary Planning

Royal Caribbean International has announced a series of adjustments to their cruise itineraries, affecting passengers on select Ovation of the Seas voyages. The combination of cancellations and scheduled sailings is part of the cruise line’s revised plans for the 2025 season.

Cancellations and Rescheduling

In an unforeseen shake-up of its 2025 schedule, Royal Caribbean International has canceled three sailings on Ovation of the Seas, which were set to depart on April 3, April 12, and April 29, 2025.

These changes have been attributed to adjustments in the cruise line’s itinerary planning, resulting in a reshuffling of its cruise offerings.

Aurora Year-Rodriguez, AVP of Guest Experience, communicated Royal Caribbean’s regret in an email to passengers and travel planners, stating, “Due to an adjustment in our itinerary planning, our upcoming Ovation of the Seas has been cancelled. We know how much time and effort go into planning your cruise, and we’re terribly sorry for the inconvenience.”

Exploring Alternative Itineraries

Royal Caribbean is offering alternative cruises on Quantum of the Seas for passengers affected by the cancellation of the three Ovation of the Seas sailings. Once Quantum of the Seas completes its “7-Night South Pacific Cruise” in Brisbane, Australia, it will set sail on two replacement cruises designed to accommodate passengers from the cancelled Ovation of the Seas trips.

For passengers of the April 12 sailing, the alternative is a 21-Night Transpacific Cruise on Quantum of the Seas leaving April 8, 2025, from Sydney, Australia, to Honolulu, Hawaii, with stops in Picton, Wellington, and Auckland, New Zealand; and Moorea, Papeete, Tahiti, and Raiatea in French Polynesia.

Royal Caribbean’s Ovation of the Seas (Photo Credit: sma1050)

Passengers booked on the cancelled April 3 and April 29 “9-night Hawaii Cruise” sailings are being rebooked onto an 8-night Hawaiian cruise departing from Honolulu on April 28, 2025. This voyage will feature scenic cruising in Kailua Kona and the Napali Coast of Kauai, and will end in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Quantum of the Seas and Ovation of the Seas are part of Royal Caribbean’s Quantum class of ships and offer a seamless transition for passengers affected by the cancellations. Both vessels boast a tonnage of 168,666 and the capacity to host 4,905 passengers across 16 decks.

As for Ovation of the Seas, the exact details of its revised route in place of the cancelled April sailings have not been disclosed by the cruise line. In fact, Ovation of the Seas no longer appears as an option for any April sailings in 2025 on the cruise line’s website.

Understanding Passenger Rights and Compensation

Royal Caribbean has detailed compensation options for those affected by the April 3, April 12, and April 29 cancellations.

Firstly, travelers are offered to be automatically rebooked onto the new sailings on Quantum of the Seas, with the assurance of maintaining their original stateroom category and fare rates. If the new sailing is cheaper for passengers from any cancellation, the difference will be refunded.

Royal Caribbean’s Ovation of the Seas (Photo Credit: Leonard Zhukovsky)

Additionally, passengers can opt to rebook any other Royal Caribbean sailing, with the cruise line waiving non-refundable deposit change fees. However, it is important to note that fare differences for a more expensive sailing will apply.

In light if these itinerary changes, passengers are encouraged to consider the role of travel insurance. Policies typically cover cancellations, although they may not cover itinerary changes unless they result in significant trip delays or cancellations.

For those impacted by the rescheduling, reviewing the specific terms of your travel insurance policy is advisable.