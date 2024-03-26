Royal Caribbean Announces Exclusive Wiggles Sailings

Starting in the summer of 2025-26, families can embark on exclusive sailings in Australia with beloved television characters through a partnership between Royal Caribbean International and The Wiggles. Bookings open on April 10.

Exclusive Royal Caribbean Partnership Unveiled

Royal Caribbean International and The Wiggles, the popular children’s entertainment group formed in Sydney, Australia, have announced plans to collaborate on a series of exclusive Wiggles Sailings, set to debut in the summer of 2025-2026.

To celebrate the partnership, Henry the Octopus, one of the beloved characters from The Wiggles, joined festivities at Splashaway Bay kids’ aqua park on Royal Caribbean’s Ovation of the Seas.

Representatives from Royal Caribbean and The Wiggles were in attendance, expressing their excitement about the venture.

Kathryn Lock, senior marketing director of Australia and New Zealand for Royal Caribbean International, said, “We’re extremely proud of this exclusive partnership, which sees two iconic brands loved and trusted by families across the globe coming together to enrich the holiday experience for the whole family.”

Added The Wiggles’ general manager, Luke Field, “The Wiggles are thrilled to announce our game-changing partnership with Royal Caribbean. Together, we can’t wait to set sail and provide families with the ultimate holiday experiences.”

He continued to promise adventure and fun around every corner, saying, “After three decades of The Wiggles, this is going to be an exciting first for us!”

The Wiggles on Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship

The announcement unveils a unique opportunity for families to embark on a Wiggly adventure featuring popular cast favorites like Captain Feathersword and Dorothy the Dinosaur. The official lineup will be revealed on April 10, 2024.

The Ultimate Family Adventure at Sea

Royal Caribbean’s partnership with The Wiggles will offer families an array of exciting activities and entertainment. Passengers can look forward to character events, live concerts, and exclusive merchandise, all featuring the beloved Wiggly Friends.

The Wiggles, known for their catchy songs, colorful characters, and energetic performances, are cultural icons in children’s entertainment. Their highly interactive live performances encourage children to sing, dance, and participate in the fun.

As families island-hop from Sydney to Brisbane aboard Royal Caribbean’s 4,905-passenger Quantum-class ships, Quantum of the Seas and Ovation of the Seas, they’ll have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the wonders of Australia while enjoying the signature Wiggles experience.

Royal Caribbean offers several voyages in Australia aboard the 168,666-gross-ton Quantum of the Seas and the 225,282-gross-ton Oasis of the Seas, including two- and three-night “Sampler Cruises” between Sydney and Brisbane.

The sailings aboard these two vessels first introduced to Australia in October and November 2023 also include “Queensland Cruises,” which stop in Airlie Beach, New Zealand, on shorter itineraries and Cairns (Yorkeys Knob) and Willis Island, Australia, on longer voyages.

Brilliance of the Seas also made her debut in Australia in October 2023 but is not slated to return for the 2025-2026 season.

In addition to The Wiggles line-up, Royal Caribbean ships boast a variety of amenities for guests of all ages. From the award-winning Adventure Ocean kids’ program to dedicated teen hangouts, the ships are geared with children in mind.

Kids can test their skills on bumper cars, surf simulators, and other thrill-seeking fun, including the colorful adventure waterpark Splashaway Bay, which features waterslides, pools, and whirlpools for toddlers to teens.

Families will also enjoy family-friendly dining spots and show-stopping original entertainment across its fleet of 27 ships. Bookings and more details about the Wiggles partnership will be unveiled on April 10.