Rough Weather Rescue Coordinated from Carnival Cruise Ship

A US Coast Guard (USCG) aircrew demonstrated their dedication to service, technical expertise, and commitment to saving lives with an airlift operation from Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Vista on Thursday, November 7, 2024.

The request for a medical evacuation was made in the afternoon as Carnival Vista was approximately 45 miles southwest of Mona Island, Puerto Rico, or 160 miles west-southwest of San Juan.

At the time, the ship was en route to Grand Turk as part of an 8-night Southern Caribbean itinerary, having already visited Aruba and Curacao. When medical emergencies happen, however, cruise ships will take all steps necessary to preserve life.

The patient’s name has not been identified to preserve their privacy and that of their traveling companions, family members, and friends. The USCG did note the patient was a 69-year-old female and a US citizen.

Watchstanders in Sector San Juan received the medical evacuation request and immediately worked to coordinate the necessary arrangements. An MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter was dispatched from Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen on the northwest coast of Puerto Rico to rendezvous with Carnival Vista.

Inclement weather at the time made the coordination of a precise rescue mission more challenging. Even small wind changes can impact a helicopter’s stability, making basket lifts more dangerous.

Nevertheless, the aircrew arrived at the ship successfully and deployed a rescue swimmer to perform two hoists. First, the patient’s spouse and a Carnival Vista nurse were lifted aboard the helicopter, followed by the patient.

The USCG crew then transported the patient, her spouse, and the accompanying nurse to the Fernando Luis Ribas Dominicci Airport in San Juan, where they were met by local emergency personnel for further transport to the Centro Medico Hospital.

“This case required a significant amount of coordination and planning by everyone involved,” said Lieutenant Luke Dewhirst, Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen MH-60T Jayhawk aircraft commander for this case.

“Thanks to the Carnival Vista crew and Sector San Juan watchstanders for working with us to establish a rendezvous position amid inclement weather. Our crew performed phenomenally in conducting multiple challenging hoists to safely transport the patient to a higher level of care.”

Further details about the nature of the medical emergency or the patient’s current condition have not been released. Furthermore, Carnival Vista was not late in her return to Port Canaveral to conclude her sailing on November 10.

What Care Is Available Onboard?

While most cruise travelers enjoy their oceangoing vacations without incidents, it can be frightening when a medical problem does occur. Especially, the idea of “a higher level of care” may be concerning and raises the question about what care is available onboard a cruise ship.

All modern cruise ships are well equipped with state-of-the-art infirmaries that are well able to contend with most simple or even moderate incidents, including stitches, seasickness, even minor sprains or strains.

More complex health conditions, however, may require stronger intervention measures that just aren’t possible onboard. For example, cruise ships are not equipped for emergency surgeries, such as an appendectomy or dealing with a severe bone break.

When those rare incidents happen, medical evacuations are necessary. Depending on the ship’s location with relation to nearby ports or homeports, the nature of the medical emergency, and the level of treatment required, a ship might divert toward a port to dock and evacuate the individual needing care, or an airlift might be requested.

For example, a 29-year-old woman recently developed appendicitis symptoms onboard Grand Princess, requiring a medical airlift 70 miles off the coast of Oahu, Hawaii.

Similarly, a 71-year-old man showed signs of a heart attack aboard Carnival Jubilee in late October, and was aided by a USCG medical evacuation response boat.

The US Coast Guard always stands ready to facilitate such rescues, even at long distances, in poor weather, or in otherwise challenging conditions. All cruise travelers should be grateful such rescuers are available should the need arise.