Exclusive Cirque Performances Coming to New Princess Ship

Princess Cruises has announced a creative collaboration with the amazing Cirque Éloize to bring three unique and exclusive performances to the upcoming Sun Princess. Each performance is specially created for The Dome, a new feature aboard the ship that will be a transformative space for outstanding entertainment.

Cirque Éloize Coming to Sun Princess

Three new immersive Cirque Éloize performances will debut exclusively on Sun Princess when the ship arrives in February 2024. Each show will last 20-30 minutes, and performances will rotate throughout each sailing to give guests different viewing opportunities.

The first exclusive show, “Blue” is a poetic journey between sky and ocean that highlights the spirit of love, no matter how long one’s travels toward it may be.

“Come Fly Away” is a more playful musical performance evoking the 1950s in which the show’s band leader falls head over heels for an audience member. The musical journey embraces the art of the romantic chance and lighthearted courtship.

Cirque Éloize, Sun Princess

Finally, “Artbeat” is a colorful and uplifting show celebrating the joy of life with a kaleidoscope of characters working together in perfect harmony, each contributing their unique talents to create a vibrant masterpiece.

Each show will coordinate various artistic acrobatic talents, including aerial hoops and pole, dramatic bungees, Cyr wheel, silks, eye-popping contortion and more, set to evocative music and utilizing a range of technical effects for a truly immersive experience.

A cast of eight outstanding performers will perform each show with the characteristic flair of Circue Éloize, which blends the circus arts seamlessly with music, dance, technology, and theater for enthralling displays all ages will enjoy.

About the Dome

The new performances will be featured in The Dome, a first-in-fleet multi-level entertainment venue debuting on Sun Princess.

“The Dome is a transformational space that creates a stunning vista with sweeping views of the ocean and creates an unprecedented setting to stage avant-garde spectaculars that will absolutely fascinate our guests,” said Francois Leroux, Princess Senior Vice President, Creative Design and Entertainment.

“We’re thrilled to bring this collaboration with Cirque Éloize to life with three original shows, created specifically for this innovative and spectacular space on our next-generation Sun Princess.”

Render Courtesy: Princess Cruises

The glass-enclosed venue, The Dome, features an indoor/outdoor pool that will transform into a stage for evening entertainment, with state-of-the-art lighting effects and other technological support. Extending through Decks 17, 18, and 19, the space offers incomparable airiness and light for outstanding views day and night.

All Cirque Éloize performances onboard will be complimentary, but because space within The Dome will be limited and the shows are sure to be popular, seating will be on a first-come, first-serve basis, and guests are advised to arrive early.

Sun Princess Coming in Early 2024

Sun Princess, the third ship in the Princess Cruises’ fleet to bear the name, is currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, with an anticipated debut of February 2024. The ship was floated out in early March, an important milestone for her overall construction.

Sun Princess Under Construction

The 175,500-gross-ton Sphere-class vessel will be the largest ever built for Princess Cruises, and the first to be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG). The ship will be able to welcome approximately 4,300 guests per sailing.

The first season of Sun Princess cruises are now available for booking, and the ship will spend her first several months in Europe, offering a variety of Mediterranean sailings with embarkations from Rome, Athens, and Barcelona. The ship will visit a wide range of top Mediterranean ports, including destinations in Italy, Greece, Turkey, France, and Spain.

In late September 2024, Sun Princess will make her first transatlantic crossing from Southampton to Fort Lauderdale, where she will remain homeported and offer Caribbean, Bahamas, and Mexico cruises.