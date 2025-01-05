Princess Cruises Unveils Diamond Anniversary Voyage and Logo

Believe it or not, 2025 marks 60 years of success for Princess Cruises – with the cruise line first founded by Stanley McDonald six decades ago in 1965.

The world-famous “Love Boat” brand kicked off its Diamond anniversary year with a special event onboard Discovery Princess on the morning of January 4, 2024 – and Cruise Hive was there to witness it all.

While the festive celebration came with much fanfare – including a live musical performance from The Temptations – perhaps the most exciting part was the reveal of a special anniversary cruise to the Mexican Riviera embarking on Royal Princess in December 2025.

The special sailing is meant to be a recreation of the California-based cruise line’s first ever voyage – which was a cruise to Mexico onboard the now-retired Princess Patricia that embarked from Los Angeles on December 3, 1965.

You can watch a sneak peek of the event with The Temptations below:

Adding to the excitement, the commemorative sailing was unveiled by none other than Princess Cruises Celebrations Ambassador Jill Whelan, who portrayed Vicki Stubing in the beloved “Love Boat” TV series that gave Princess Cruises its “Love Boat” moniker.

The upcoming 60th anniversary voyage will also embark from the World Cruise Center in Los Angeles – setting sail with a 14-day itinerary on December 6, 2025.

The round-trip sailing will include visits to Manzanillo, Mazatlán, and Loreto, Mexico – and will feature extended overnight calls on Puerto Vallarta and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

“As we prepare to celebrate our 60th anniversary, we can’t help but look back at where it all began with one ship sailing to Mexico,” said Gus Antorcha, the new president of Princess Cruises.

“This commemorative 60th Anniversary Cruise will not only pay tribute to our rich history but also bring together the joy of cruise travel, music and unforgettable moments,” continued Antorcha.

Temptations Performing on Discovery Princess

It’s already confirmed that The Temptations will be performing during this sailing – but more details are forthcoming about additional special guests and activities onboard for the once-in-a-lifetime voyage.

Booking is already available on the Princess Cruises website – starting at $2,217 (USD) with double occupancy.

An Exciting Anniversary Year

While the anniversary sailing at the end of the year is definitely something for cruise fans to look forward to, Princess Cruises will be celebrating throughout 2025.

One of the ways in which the Carnival-owned brand is honoring its Diamond Jubilee is with the reveal of a new logo. The trademark Sea Witch is still pictured, but she is now inside of the zero that makes up the number 60.

Princess Cruises Anniversary Logo (Photo Credit: Calvin Musquez)

As the cruise line celebrates its history, it is also acknowledging a big milestone in the present with the upcoming launch of its next ship: Star Princess. This brings the fleet from 16 to 17 cruise ships.

The second Sphere-class ship is set to embark on her maiden voyage on September 26, 2025 – with the new 4,300-guest vessel expected to enhance many of the offerings already onboard her older sister, Sun Princess, which entered service in 2024.

Adding to the fun, Princess Cruises has included The Temptations in the celebration – as the music group is also celebrating the 60th anniversary of its hit song, “My Girl.”

Four of the five members of the vocal group were present to sing the song live during the presentation on Discovery Princess – giving guests a preview of what to expect from them on the upcoming anniversary sailing.

“Today we are celebrating two incredible icons: The 60th year of Princess Cruises – and doesn’t she only look 35? – and also the 60th anniversary of the iconic song ‘My Girl’ by the incomparable Temptations,” Whelan said during the event.

After the live performance, the vocalists were honored with special commemorative records – which were also given to the captain of Discovery Princess and Brand President Antorcha.