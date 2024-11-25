Carnival Makes Leadership Changes Across Three Cruise Brands

Change is on the horizon for three of Carnival Corporation’s most celebrated cruise lines.

In a bold leadership shuffle announced on November 25, 2025, the world’s largest cruise company revealed new presidents for Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, and Seabourn.

Starting December 2, 2025, Gus Antorcha will leave his post as president of Holland America Line to take the helm at Princess Cruises, succeeding John Padgett, who is stepping away in February 2025.

At the same time, Beth Bodensteiner, a 20-year veteran of Holland America, will become its new president while also assuming responsibility for the luxury Seabourn brand.

Seabourn will additionally welcome Mark Tamis, a seasoned hospitality leader, as its new president, replacing Natalya Leahy.

Carnival Corporation CEO Josh Weinstein expressed confidence in the appointments, highlighting their expertise and commitment to the industry.

“Gus and Beth are proven leaders who reflect the talent and capabilities of our organization and who have a deep knowledge of our industry, our business, and what drives our success,” said Weinstein.

He continued, “Under their leadership, I have no doubt that Princess, Holland America, and Seabourn will remain well-positioned for a bright future.”

Experienced Leaders at the Helm

Antorcha, who will take over Princess Cruises’ fleet of 16 ships that sail to more than 330 destinations around the world, brings a proven track record from Holland America Line.

During his tenure, he guided the brand’s return to operations post-pandemic, led the company to its strongest financial performance in 16 years, and achieved record-breaking booking milestones.

“I look forward to working with the talented team and their travel partners, and to continue delivering the distinctly effortless, personalized Princess MedallionClass vacation experience that has made Princess so popular,” Antorcha stated.

Before joining Holland America, he held leadership roles at Carnival Cruise Line and worked as a managing director at Boston Consulting Group.

Princess Cruises will be delivering a new ship to its lineup in 2025 when the Sphere-class Star Princess completes construction at Fincantieri shipyard in Italy.

Bodensteiner, stepping into the top role at Holland America, is also no stranger to Carnival. She has spent two decades shaping the cruise line’s commercial and guest experience strategies, from deploying advanced revenue systems to forging high-profile partnerships with brands like Audible and Top Chef.

Beth Bodensteiner & Gus Antorcha

She will now oversee 11 ships and a network of itineraries reaching more than 450 destinations worldwide.

“I could not be prouder to take on the role of president,” Bodensteiner said. “This is a tremendous opportunity to work together with my trusted leadership team and to continue building on our rich history.”

Meanwhile, Seabourn is bringing Tamis back to the Carnival fold. With a background that spans cruising and boutique hospitality, including leadership roles at Royal Caribbean and Four Seasons Hotels, he most recently served as the global president of Aimbridge Hospitality, leading operations for 1,500 hotels.

Tamis stated, “The most rewarding work in my career has been my time in cruise. Combining that with my passion for creating the best vacation experiences in the world is a dream come true.”

Carnival Corporation also operates Carnival Cruise Line, AIDA Cruises, Cunard Line, Costa Cruises, and P&O Cruises and P&O Cruises Australia.

Christine Duffy continues to lead Carnival Cruise Line, while Peter Little serves as the interim leader of Carnival Australia and Paul Ludlow manages Carnival UK and P&O Cruises.

Felix Eichhorn oversees AIDA Cruises, Mario Zanetti leads Costa Cruises, and Katie McAlister is president of Cunard.