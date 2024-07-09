Princess Cruises Taps Pizza Champion in Latest Celebrity Partnership

Princess Cruises has announced another celebrity partnership, this time with Tony Gemignani, a 13-time World Pizza Champion known as the world’s best pizza maker.

The American chef and owner of Italian restaurants across the US has created five signature pizzas that guests sailing on all ships in the Princess fleet will soon enjoy.

The pact with Gemignani will debut onboard the line’s newest ship, Sun Princess, where guests at Alfredo’s restaurant can indulge in pizzas that feature delectable ingredients such as soppressata sausage, and Gorgonzola and sweet fig preserve.

Princess Cruises, which touts itself as serving the “Best Pizza at Sea,” will introduce the new pizzas as part of an exciting effort to set a Guinness World Record on July 12, 2024 for having the “Largest Pizza Party.”

To break the record, the cruise line will serve pizza, all made by the line’s master chefs and including the new ones from Gemignani, at multiple venues.

“Princess is about delivering great experiences and there is no more important element than pizza. While Princess has long been known for having the best pizza at sea, we decided to take it up an entirely new level with legendary Tony Gemignani,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises.

To make sure that the Princess Cruises’ chefs can create his pizzas, Chef Gemignani provided training at one of his eateries, Tony’s Pizza Napoletana in San Francisco.

“Bringing my original recipe hand-crafted pizzas inspired by the destinations Princess visits to the world-class line up of culinary offerings onboard its ships is not only exciting but an honor,” said Chef Gemignani.

The pizzas will be served at Alfredo’s and at Gigi’s, another Italian cuisine-inspired restaurant on Princess ships. Both venues charge a fee to guests.

Along with his restaurants and his pizza championships, Chef Gemignani also is a Food Network Gold Medalist and holds four Guinness World Records titles. Television viewers will know him from appearances on “Food Network Challenge,” “Bar Rescue,” and the “Master Class GOAT” series, among other shows and networks.

The California native has opened 30 restaurants and is famous for his various styles of pizzas, such as Classic American, Italian, Sicilian, and Neapolitan, made from artisan flours and a variety of sauces.

Sun Princess Guests Are First to Taste New Pizza Recipes

The 4,300-guest Sun Princess is currently sailing a 21-day Mediterranean cruise roundtrip from Barcelona. The ship will be on the final night of her voyage on July 12, when the cruise line will attempt to set the record for “Largest Pizza Party.”

The ship is sailing a series of 7-, 14-, and 21-day cruises between Barcelona, Rome, Athens, and Southampton through mid-September. On September 14, 2024, Sun Princess repositions to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where she will homeport while sailing 7- and 14-day Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises through winter 2024-25.

Like other cruise lines, Princess Cruises has several celebrity collaborations that enhance dining and other services onboard its ships.

The most recent one, announced in late June 2024, introduced a new specialty restaurant called Love by Britto, a venue that mixes the artistry of Romero Britto with the culinary creations of Master Chef Rudi Sodamin to create a seven-course dinner in a romantic setting.

The 68-seat venue on Deck 17 charges $79 per person for a menu that features appetizers such as Oysters with Lemongrass Kafir, and heart-shaped entrees like Succulent Beef Tenderloin and Truffle Jus and Tail of Lobster Thermidor, plus desserts including Chocolate Lava Cake.

The line also partners with Dario Cecchini, a famous butcher; Makoto Okuwa, a renowned sushi master; Rob Floyd, a celebrity mixologist; Gerard Bertrand, a Master Winemaker; Darren McGrady, a former Royal Chef, and supermodel Tyra Banks.