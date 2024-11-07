Princess Cruises Swaps World Cruise With 131-Day Pacific Voyage

Princess Cruises’ Coral Princess will depart on a lengthy, destination-immersive cruise as scheduled on January 5, 2026, but the voyage will not sail the traditional world cruise itinerary originally planned.

The 3,000-guest Coral-class ship will operate a 131-day Circle Pacific Voyage rather than a 114-day around-the-world sailing that was to travel through the Red Sea and Suez Canal, both hotspots for ongoing regional conflicts that could impact ship and passenger safety.

The new itinerary focuses solely on destinations across the Pacific and sails from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale to the Port of Los Angeles. Coral Princess will call at 60 ports in 19 countries during the voyage.

The itinerary swap came after the line consulted with experts in global security and government officials. The new routing for Coral Princess will take guests from the cosmopolitan cities of East Asia to the beaches of New Zealand and the remote coastline of Alaska.

“This Circle Pacific Voyage is more than just an itinerary, it’s an invitation to explore some of the Pacific’s most iconic and remote destinations in a single, unforgettable journey,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises.

“We’ve crafted this route to showcase the beauty, culture, and diversity of 19 countries, from the volcanic shores of Hawaii to the bustling streets of Bangkok and the serene landscapes of Alaska,” added Padgett.

The voyage has a distinct East Asia focus, with nine port calls in Japan alone, including at Yatsushiro; Kagoshima; Kochi; Osaka; Shimizu; Tokyo; Miyako; Aomori; and Hakodate.

Destinations in Vietnam, Malaysia, and South Korea, are featured as well, along with Alaska’s top tourist sites such as Anchorage, Skagway, Juneau, Sitka, and Ketchikan.

Visits to ports in Australia, New Zealand, French Polynesia, and Hawaii will provide guests with plenty of warm sunshine and beaches. The tail-end of the voyage explores the west coast of the US with calls to Seattle, Washington; Astoria, Oregon; and Santa Barbara, California, before ending in Los Angeles.

Several segments are available for guests seeking shorter itineraries. A 115-day option allows guests to join the ship at the Port of Los Angeles on January 21, 2026.

Also, there are opportunities to embark Coral Princess on January 5, 2026 and debark at various destinations.

For example, guests can select a 22-day Panama Canal segment and debark in Honolulu; a 30-day option is offered from Los Angeles to New Zealand; a 39-day segment goes from Los Angeles to Sydney; and a 59-day route travels from Los Angeles to Singapore.

Guests can also embark on the ship on January 27, 2026, in Honolulu and sail to Sydney.

A slew of valuable savings and benefits await guests booking either the full 131-day voyage or the 115-day route. They include free air fare, premium beverages, unlimited specialty dining, crew tips, WiFi for up to four devices, onboard credits up to $500, and other perks.

Ship Will Offer Vibrant Onboard Enrichment Programs

The Circle Pacific Voyage on Coral Princess will provide an ambitious onboard enrichment program that will feature various speakers and destination experts who will interact with guests and offer insights into the itinerary’s port calls.

Activities will include language classes, dance lessons, art events, music instrument instruction, and local culinary offerings.

Entertainment is always a big part of world cruises or lengthy regional cruises, and Coral Princess will deliver with folk shows that highlight regional traditions, stage shows, deck and sailaway parties, trivia contests, and more.

Coral Princess launched in 2002. The ship will spend summer 2025 sailing Alaska cruises from Vancouver, British Columbia, and then reposition to Fort Lauderdale in October 2025. She will operate several Caribbean cruises in fall 2025, before setting sail on her Circle Pacific adventure.