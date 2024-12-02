Princess Cruises Announces Huge Season Featuring Its Newest Ship

Although the countdown to the new year is just getting started for 2025, Princess Cruises has given us reason to get excited for 2026.

The cruise line just unveiled its 2026-2027 West Coast season in North America, and it features the highly anticipated Star Princess.

The new itineraries, which will depart from Los Angeles and San Francisco, California, as well as Vancouver, British Columbia, will feature 69 voyages aboard eight ships and feature 26 destinations.

The options include short weekend getaways to extended voyages that explore Hawaii, Mexico, and California’s coastline.

“Our 2026-2027 season builds on our West Coast legacy with diverse itineraries that capture the essence of these extraordinary destinations,” said Terry Thornton, chief commercial officer of Princess Cruises.

“From the golden beaches of Mexico to the vibrant energy of California and the tropical charm of Hawaii, these sailings are crafted to offer something truly special for every traveler,” he said.

Star Princess, which will make her official debut in September 2025, will briefly appear on the West Coast lineup with one 7-day Pacific Wine voyage from Vancouver on September 27, 2026, and one 7-day roundtrip sailing to the Mexican Riviera from Los Angeles on April 19, 2027.

The 178,000-gross-ton, 4,300-passenger Sphere-class vessel, which recently completed its float-out at the Fincantieri Shipyard in Italy on September 26, 2024, will be joining the fleet’s Alaskan routes during the summer of 2026 and is offering the two West Coast winter voyages during repositioning between its Alaska and Caribbean seasons.

Princess’ West Coast Presence

Besides Star Princess’ fleeting moment in the California sun, Princess Cruises fans will find a host of sailings from Los Angeles across multiple vessels.

Beginning in September 2026, the 3,080-passenger Emerald Princess will begin operating 16-day Hawaiian Island cruises.

These options, which call in Honolulu on Oahu, Nawiliwili on Kauai, Kahului on Maui, and Kailua Kona on Hawaii, will sail through March 2027. The itineraries also include a stop in Ensenada, Mexico.

In November 2026 and March 2027, the ship will also incorporate 7-day sailings along the California Coast. These will include stops in San Francisco, Santa Barbara, and San Diego, as well as Ensenada.

Emerald Princess will also host a special 10-day holiday sailing to the Baja Peninsula, where guests can ring in 2027 from the ship. Additionally, a 2026 Thanksgiving voyage will be offered during a short, 4-day West Coast sailing.

The 2,600-guest Grand Princess will also depart from Los Angeles on a 10-day Baja Peninsula voyage that departs at the end of September 2026.

Passengers will have an opportunity to explore Cabo San Lucas, La Paz, Loreto, and Puerto Vallarta.

Also departing regularly from Los Angeles will be Discovery Princess, carrying up to 3,660. This vessel will feature 7-day Mexican Riviera itineraries from October 2026 through April 2027.

Princess Cruises West Coast 2026-27 (Photo Credit: Princess Cruises)

Guests on these sailings will enjoy calls in Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlan, and Puerto Vallarta.

Island Princess and up to 2,200 passengers will also have an L.A. departure when it sets off on a 32-day cruise to Hawaii and the South Pacific in late September 2026.

Additionally, sailings from San Francisco will be available aboard the 113,561-gross-ton Ruby Princess, which will be operating voyages from the port between October 2026 and April 2027.

Highlights include 16-day journeys to Hawaii, including a special holiday departure over the New Year.

The vessel and up to 3,080 passengers will also celebrate Christmas at sea during an 11-day sailing to Mexico, as well as a 5-day sailing to San Diego over Thanksgiving.

Shorter itineraries on Ruby Princess include a 7-day Pacific Northwest Coast voyage, available in November 2026 and April 2027.

Beginning in September 2026, Princess Cruises will also offer five 6- to 7-day voyages from Vancouver to California wine regions in San Francisco, Santa Barbara, Catalina Island, and San Diego.

These sailings will take place on Coral Princess (September 23), Discovery Princess (September 26), Grand Princess (September 19), Island Princess (September 23), and the aforementioned Star Princess (September 27).