Princess Cruises Details New Exclusive Ship-Within-a-Ship Spaces

Princess Cruises announced the launch of its exclusive “Sanctuary Collection” aboard the Sun Princess and Star Princess. The new offering features premium accommodations and elevated amenities.

Princess Cruises Details New ‘Sanctuary Collection’ Exclusive Areas

Introducing a new luxury tier aboard the Sun Princess and Star Princess, Princess Cruises has unveiled its Sanctuary Collection. The premier category, debuting in October 2024, will provide passengers access to private areas and high-end amenities on the cruise line’s newest ships.

As part of the Sanctuary Collection, guests will enjoy access to the Sanctuary Club, a spa-inspired retreat on the top deck reserved exclusively for them. The collection also includes various stateroom options designed to offer supreme exclusivity and comfort.

Jon Padgett, president of Princess Cruises, said of the new offerings, “Our new Sanctuary Collection offers guests those ultra-private, tucked-away spaces that rival any high-end resort and surpasses the offerings of comparable cruise lines featuring similar ship-within-a-ship amenities.”

He added that the spacious and well-appointed cabins and premium extras “deliver the ultimate in access and indulgence to deliver an unparalleled experience.”

Sun Princess Sky Suite, part of the Sanctuary Collection (Photo Courtesy: Princess Cruises)

Setting Sail in Style on Sphere Class Cruise Ships

The Sanctuary Collection will first appear onboard the 4,300-passenger Sun Princess in October. Collection guests can access the Sanctuary Club through a private entry with their Princess Medallion. This exclusive area aboard the 177,882-gross-tonnage ship is designed for adults only and offers amenities such as plush lounge furniture, private cabanas, a pool and Jacuzzi, and service focused on relaxation.

The new Sphere-class ship — the largest in the Princess fleet — embarked on its maiden voyage in the Mediterranean in February and is the first Princess cruise ship to be powered by liquified natural gas (LNG). The new luxury collection will be available when Sun Princess begins its winter Caribbean sailings, departing from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale on October 14 on a roundtrip adventure to Puerto Plata/Amber Cove, Dominican Republic, and Grand Turk, Turks and Caicos.

Among the ship’s 2,157 passenger cabins, Sun Princess’ Sanctuary Collection will offer three stateroom categories, including 80 suites, 123 mini suites, and 12 deluxe balcony accommodations, all with large balconies. The cabins will spread across three stateroom decks.

Guests will also enjoy a private restaurant with a custom chef’s menu and a dedicated dining room and waitstaff, as well as sunrise yoga classes and special sail-away receptions held in the Sanctuary Club.

Sun Princess Cruise Ship

Sanctuary Collection bookings also receive the Princess Premier all-inclusive package. This package features multi-device Wi-Fi, premium drinks, two specialty dining meals, no-fee anywhere delivery through OceanNow, and pre-paid tips included in the price. The bundle also includes unlimited casual dining, premium desserts, room service delivery, reserved theater seating, and digital images.

The Sanctuary Collection will also debut on Princess Cruises’ second Sphere-class ship, Star Princess, which is currently under construction at Fincantieri shipyard in Italy. Anticipated to set sail in the fall of 2025, the 175,500-gross-tonnage ship mirrors Sun Princess with 2,150 guest cabins and 1,500 balconies. The premier offerings will also include three stateroom choices across three decks.

Star Princess Cruise Ship (Render Credit: Princess Cruises)

Currently, Princess Cruises’ highest premium offerings are through its Reserve Collection, formerly known as Club Class. Available for mini-suite passengers, the Reserve Collection includes premium services and amenities, including expedited seating in the exclusive Reserve Dining area, priority reservations for specialty restaurants, and a bottle of wine and canapes delivered to staterooms.

Read Also: Princess Cruises Adds New Perks for Two Inclusive Packages

Passengers who have previously booked Reserve Collection staterooms on Sun Princess and Star Princess will keep their bookings and receive the additional Sanctuary Collection amenities at no additional cost. However, the premier, all-inclusive package will be an additional charge, currently priced at $80 per day per guest.