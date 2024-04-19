Second Sphere Class Princess Ship Delayed, Nine Cruises Cancelled

Princess Cruises, in agreement with ship builder Fincantieri, has announced that the highly anticipated second Sphere-class vessel, Star Princess, will be delayed and will not be delivered in July 2025 as planned.

Instead, the new delivery is expected in late September 2025, which means that the ship’s first nine voyages must now be cancelled.

Star Princess Delayed

Just weeks after the debut of Sun Princess, the largest ever ship constructed for Princess Cruises and the lead vessel in the innovative Star class, the cruise line has announced that her sister ship, Star Princess, will be significantly delayed.

The announcement is made as a mutual decision with Fincantieri, the builder currently constructing the new vessel in Monfalcone, Italy. In a review of upcoming construction milestones for the ship, both the cruise line and the builder agreed that it would not be possible to deliver the ship on the expected timeline while maintaining the expected quality.

“Despite our collective dedication and relentless pursuit to deliver the ship in late July, it has become evident that additional time is required to ensure the Star Princess is delivered to the highest standards expected by our guests,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises.

Instead of the original date of July 29, 2025 for the ship’s inaugural sailing, Star Princess will now debut on September 26, 2025.

This means that nine of the ship’s initial cruises must be cancelled to accommodate the change in dates. These were to have included departures from Rome, Athens, and Istanbul, with inaugural visits to amazing destinations such as Naples, Montenegro, Marseille, Barcelona, Gibraltar, Crete, and more.

Star Princess Cruise Ship (Render Courtesy: Princess Cruises)

It should be noted that Sun Princess was also initially delayed, with her first two cruises cancelled at the last minute – one cruise two weeks before departure, and the other just four days before sailing. The ship finally debuted on February 28, 2024.

While it will be disappointing for guests who had hoped to sail the first voyages aboard Star Princess, by announcing the delay more than a year in advance, fewer booked passengers are likely impacted and there is plenty of time for guests to change their travel plans if possible.

Compensation for Booked Guests

All guests already booked on the now-cancelled initial sailings of Star Princess have several options. They may rebook on alternative Princess voyages, including future sailings of Star Princess or her sister ship, Sun Princess, or any other ship in the fleet sailing anywhere in the world.

If guests do rebook, they will receive future cruise credits and onboard credit. Exact amounts of these credits will vary based on the original cancelled booking as well as the alternative cruise selected.

Travelers can also opt simply to cancel their cruise vacation plans at this time and will receive a full refund for all monies paid back to the original form of payment.

Booked guests should stay in contact with the cruise line or their travel agent for exact details of their options.

New Inaugural Sailings

With Star Princess now expected to debut in late September. Her first voyages will take her on a brief tour around the Mediterranean ahead of her first transatlantic crossing, a 16-night one-way cruise scheduled to depart Southampton on October 20 and visit ports in the UK, Spain, Portugal, and the Canary Islands before arriving in Fort Lauderdale on November 5.

The new ship will remain homeported from Fort Lauderdale at least through March 2025, offering a variety of Caribbean itineraries visiting the Bahamas, Mexico, and top tropical ports throughout the region, including both Eastern and Western destinations.

Star Princess is expected to measure 175,500 gross tons and be able to welcome 4,300 guests at double occupancy. She will also be home to 1,600 international crew members, and will feature the same amazing innovations as Sun Princess, including the unmistakable geodesic dome on the top deck and the suspended glass Sphere Piazza at the heart of the ship.