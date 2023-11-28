Princess Cruises Details Its Largest Casino in the Fleet

Princess Cruises is betting big on its newest ship, Sun Princess, set to launch in February 2024. The cruise line has allocated a whopping 9,000 square feet to host what will be its largest casino at sea, a venue designed to attract seasoned players as well as beginners.

Sun Princess Hits the Jackpot With New Casino Design

Sun Princess, the first ship in Princess Cruises’ new Sphere class, will offer cruisers a spacious casino with 227 slot machines and 13 live game tables when she debuts in February 2024. The ship, which will be the cruise line’s largest at 175,000-gross tons, is under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy.

The 4,300-guest ship’s Princess Casino will devote about 9,000 square feet to various games of chance, and will be the first cruise ship to offer Aristocrat Gaming’s Buffalo Zone at sea, a series of slot machines tied to the company’s popular buffalo theme.

The casino space aboard Sun Princess will feature 10-foot-high ceilings and newly designed comfortable seating throughout. Live game tables, where guests can play blackjack and poker, will offer progressive jackpots and high-value cash awards. A high-limit slot machine area is also included in the venue.

Sun Princess Cruise Ship

“Casino lovers, high rollers or simply those wanting to try a hand during their vacation will be stunned by the new Princess Casino onboard Sun Princess,” said John Padgett, President of Princess Cruises.

“Princess has embraced the casino experience and is proud to offer such exciting gaming surrounded by absolutely world-class dining and entertainment,” added Padgett.

The Sun Princess casino will be located on Deck 8, next to the Piazza, the ship’s atrium. Some gaming spaces will be offered in the Piazza as well. The cruise line will also introduce new gaming options through interactive audio-visual concepts, but it has not yet provided details on what they will be.

Sun Princess is scheduled to sail her inaugural voyage on February 8, 2024, from Barcelona to Rome with port calls at Mallorca, Spain; Messina, Sicily; Athens and Santorini, Greece; Kusadasi, Turkey; and Naples, Italy.

Sun Princess at the Shipyard

The ship will remain in the Mediterranean through the summer 2024 season, sailing 7- to 23-night itineraries from multiple ports. Sun Princess will reposition to Fort Lauderdale in November 2024, offering a series of winter sailings in the Caribbean.

Sun Princess will be the first Princess Cruises’ ship to be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG). Her sister ship, Star Princess, is also under construction and will become the line’s second Sphere-class vessel when she debuts in August 2025. Both Sphere-class ships are slated to cruise the Mediterranean in 2025.

Other Big Reveals Tout Dining, Entertainment

Gearing up for the Sun Princess launch in less than three months’ time, Princess Cruises in recent weeks, has revealed several features designed to delight guests.

Dining options will include the new Horizons Dining Room, a three-deck high venue serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, and Umai Teppanyaki, offering Asian cuisine served with entertaining displays of culinary acrobatics.

Sun Princess Arena Show, Fiera!

Three new headliner stage productions will energize guests with musical performances in the Princess Arena, including a pirate-themed show set to the hit songs of the 80s, a tribute to Broadway’s most memorable songs, and a concert featuring a Latin soundtrack that is sure to get the audience on its feet.

The cruise line also is bringing some magical experiences onboard Sun Princess, in a collaboration with The Magic Castle, the iconic Hollywood venue that stages magic and illusion shows. The result will be an onboard experience called “Spellbound by Magic Castle,” a set of themed rooms where magicians will entertain cruisers with magic acts, special cocktails, special effects, and other presentations.