Port Canaveral Closed, Carnival Glory Return is Delayed

Hurricane Helene is wreaking havoc on Florida and numerous cruise ships based in the state’s ports, some of the biggest in the U.S. It’s newest victim? Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Glory may not return to Port Canaveral as scheduled on September 27, 2024.

According to the cruise line’s latest update surrounding Hurricane Helene, the 110,000-gross-ton Carnival Glory is currently sailing at a safe distance from the storm in the Bahamas but, due to the closure of Port Canaveral, cannot return to its home base.

The vessel, which departed from Port Canaveral on September 23, 2024, is on a 4-night voyage that called on Bimini Island and Nassau, Bahamas. It is currently at sea as it awaits its future schedule.

The storm, expected to bring significant winds and rough seas to Florida’s Gulf Coast, has forced officials to close several major ports, including Port Canaveral on the Atlantic Coast.

Read Also: Which Cruise Ships Are Affected by Hurricane Helene?

Cruise line officials have indicated that once the storm passes and port conditions improve, an assessment will be conducted to determine if the dock is clear to resume operations.

“We are very tentatively anticipating sometime Friday, September 27,” Carnival Cruise Line posted in an update that will be revisited at 9 a.m. on the 27th.

Passengers scheduled to depart on Carnival Glory’s following cruise on September 27 will also experience delays. The cruise line hopes to depart later in the day “with revised operational plans.”

That cruise, scheduled to set sail at 3:30 p.m., is a short weekend trip to Bimini and back on a 3-night itinerary. If the port does not reopen until September 28, the voyage is likely to be scrapped.



“We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as more information becomes available,” stated Carnival Cruise Line.

Port Canaveral Closure

Port Canaveral is currently under Hurricane Condition ZULU, as ordered by the U.S. Coast Guard. This means the port has ceased all operations, both shoreside and waterside.

The closure was enacted shortly after midnight on September 26, 2024, due to Hurricane Helene’s impending arrival. With winds expected to reach at least 39 miles per hour, the Space Coast is bracing for the storm’s impact. By 3 p.m. local time on September 26, it had become a Category 3 hurricane.

Port Canaveral, Florida (Photo Credit: Robert Michaud)

Cruise operations at Port Canaveral have been severely affected by the closure. At least five cruise ships were scheduled to return between September 26 and September 27, including Disney Cruise Line’s Disney Wish and Royal Caribbean’s Adventure of the Seas and Utopia of the Seas.

Said Port Canaveral in a statement, “Because of the effects of Hurricane Helene, we are anticipating cruise vessels scheduled to arrive at Port Canaveral on Friday, September 27, will be delayed. These delays will likely impact guest embarkation times for outbound sailings.



“All cruise guests planning to sail from Port Canaveral on Friday, September 27, or Saturday, September 28, are advised to contact their cruise lines to confirm their embarkation and ship’s departure time,” it continued.

The Brevard County Emergency Management Office acknowledges the currently sunny skies but reminds travelers that it anticipates high winds to develop later in the day into tomorrow.

The disruption to Carnival Glory is not the only headache for Carnival Cruise Line. Carnival Elation, set to arrive in Jacksonville on September 26, is now expected to return after the storm passes, as Port Jacksonville has also closed due to Hurricane Helene. Similarly, its sister ship, Carnival Paradise, en route to Tampa, is facing delays due to that port’s closure.

Carnival Sunrise, departing from Miami, is also impacted. The 101,509-gross-ton ship concluded a voyage on September 26 but remains in port until conditions clear.