Port Canaveral Achieves Special Re-Certification for 8th Consecutive Year

Port Canaveral, which services the Orlando, Florida, area, has been awarded the Green Marine re-certification for the eighth consecutive year. The certification was presented at the recent GreenTech2024 environmental conference in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

The certification achievement places Port Canaveral among the elite group of 32 U.S. seaports to have earned this distinction. It is also one of only three in Florida, along with Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale and Port of Pensacola on the Panhandle, bestowed with the environmental honor.

Bob Musser (right), senior director, Environmental, receives recertification from David Bolduc, president and CEO of Green Marine. (Photo Credit: Canaveral Port Authority)

“Port Canaveral has long held a high standard of environmental responsibility with our commitment to long-term sustainable goals,” said Captain John Murray, Port Canaveral CEO.

Murray emphasized, “This Green Marine re-certification underscores the quality of our environmental program and the dedication of our team to best practices in planning, implementation, and management of our efforts.”

Green Marine, which advocates for voluntary protective measures to enhance environmental performance, has a stringent certification process. Ports are awarded when they exceed standard regulatory requirements.

These include regulatory requirements for aquatic invasive species, reduction of greenhouse gases and air pollutants, spill prevention, stormwater and water management, control of underwater noise, mitigation of community impacts, and promotion of environmental leadership.

“Once again, for an eighth consecutive year, the port is exceeding compliance for all applicable indicators,”said David Bolduc, Green Marine’s president and CEO. “Port Canaveral is also achieving the highest level 5 for the spill prevention indicator, demonstrating environmental excellence and leadership.”

Participants in the Green Marine program are evaluated through an annual self-assessment and a biennial third-party verification.

Environmental Stewardship Amidst Growth

Since joining the Green Marine program in 2015, the 71-year-old Port Canaveral has set a benchmark in environmental performance, continuously enhancing its practices each year. It has invested millions in environmental initiatives, including $120,000 annually on water quality monitoring in the Canaveral Barge Canal and surrounding waterways.

Among its initiatives, Port Canaveral has established artificial reef habitats to enhance marine biodiversity and beach nourishment projects to combat coastal erosion.

Additionally, rigorous water quality monitoring programs ensure the ecological health of the surrounding waters. The port also prioritized wildlife protection with specific measures designed to safeguard endangered species, including proactive efforts during sea turtle season.

Port Canaveral (Photo Credit: Canaveral Port Authority)

Port Canaveral’s approach to waste management includes a comprehensive hazardous materials and spill prevention plan that surpasses federal, state, and local requirements. The plan is incorporated into detailed preventative strategies, mandatory coordination with regulatory bodies, and regular employee training.

Seeing an annual influx of 19 homeporting ships with over 900 calls and nearly 7 million cruise passengers to the port in 2024, Port Canaveral’s infrastructure also includes an advanced wastewater management system that directs all port wastewater to the City of Cocoa Beach’s treatment facilities. Investments in stormwater treatment also ensure that water is cleaned of nutrients before being released into Canaveral Harbor.

Since welcoming its first homeported cruise ship in 1982, the SS Scandinavian Sea, Carnival Cruise Line, Disney Cruise Line, and Royal Caribbean International have called Port Canaveral home, since 1990, 1998, and 2000, respectively.

MSC Cruises joined the port in 2021 with the arrival of MSC Divina and will expand its presence in 2025 when MSC Grandiosa begins to offer Port Canaveral cruises. Norwegian Cruise Line also arrived last year with Norwegian Prima.

To accommodate its growth, Port Canaveral is building a seventh multi-ship cruise terminal at its North 8 berth. Expected to open in summer 2026, the terminal will feature parking for up to 3,000 vehicles, roadway improvements, and a berth extension to 1,344 feet.