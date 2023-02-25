Popular Experience Returns to Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has unveiled its seventh season of the Meet the Winemaker series. This unique program offers an unforgettable experience for wine enthusiasts. It provides an exclusive opportunity to engage with celebrated winemakers and culinary experts through various seminars and activities onboard NCL’s ships.

Guests can enjoy intimate wine tastings, wine-paired dinners, interactive culinary demonstrations, and meet-and-greets with the experts while also having the chance to purchase wines not readily available elsewhere.

Norwegian Cruise Line Brings Food & Wine Experts Back Onboard

Norwegian Cruise Line is bringing back the Meet the Winemaker series for the seventh time. The program provides wine enthusiasts and foodies of all skill levels with an exclusive opportunity to engage with winemakers and connoisseurs.

There will be various enriching seminars and activities, intimate wine tastings, wine-paired dinners, interactive culinary demonstrations, and meet-and-greets on board.

NCL’s seventh Meet the Winemaker series will feature a new and noteworthy addition: Johnnie Walker Master Blender, Emma Walker. Walker has over a decade of experience in perfecting whisky production.

Norwegian Cruise Line Meet the Winemakers

She will join guests onboard NCL’s newest ship, Norwegian Prima, on the September 17, 2023, cruise in Northern Europe. This will be Norwegian Cruise Line’s first-ever Johnnie Walker cruise.

Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line: “Our Meet the Winemaker series is back and better than ever. Every year we aim to elevate this exclusive experience, and I believe we’ve done just that as we enter the program’s seventh year with an impressive guest lineup.”

“These unique sailings offer a rare opportunity to get one-on-one exposure to esteemed winemakers and their collection of wines, all while visiting multiple destinations and enjoying an unforgettable vacation aboard our innovative fleet.”

The program also includes new culinary components, such as Executive Chef Ashley Breneman of Certified Angus Beef. She will join returning winemaker Antonio Hidalgo on the July 9, 2023 sailing aboard Norwegian Encore to Alaska. Breneman began her career studying at Le Cordon Bleu culinary institute. She has worked for numerous celebrity chefs, including Gordon Ramsay.

A Cruise Experience to Remember

The Meet the Winemaker series is not just about onboard programming; it also offers a unique vacation experience.

Guests can visit multiple destinations while enjoying world-class wine and culinary experiences, such as a wine-paired dinner while viewing the majestic Alaskan scenery or savoring the pink sand beaches of Bermuda while experiencing a wine seminar led by a Master Winemaker.

Emma Walker, Master Blender at Johnnie Walker

On April 2, 2023, the Norwegian Bliss sails for the Mexican Riviera, featuring award-winning celebrity chef Aaron Sanchez. A week later, on April 9, 2023, the Norwegian Encore takes guests to the Eastern Caribbean. The cruise will feature fourth-generation winemaker Miguel Torres, creator of the famous Mas La Plana wines.

On June 10, 2023, guests can enjoy the Domaines Barons de Rothschild Lafite Wine Dinner hosted by special guest Diane Flamand on board the Norwegian Bliss in Alaska.

Domaines Barons de Rothschild Lafite is among the world’s most prestigious wines. Diane Flamand will give guests a unique opportunity to experience some of the finest wines from the region.

In October 2023, NCL has three Meet the Winemaker cruises scheduled. On board the Norwegian Escape’s Bermuda sailing, guests can enjoy the wines of Michael Mondavi.

Norwegian Joy will host Gérard Bertrand, the “Drinks Business” Master Winemaker of the Year 2023 in the Western Caribbean. Finally, when Norwegian Escape returns to Bermuda, she will host Randy Ullom from the Kendall-Jackson family.