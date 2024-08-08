Carnival Fleet Cruise Director Announces Retirement

Popular former cruise director and now one of several Fleet Cruise Directors with Carnival Cruise Line, Chris “The Flying Scotsman” Williams has announced his official retirement from the cruise line.

The decision has been an emotional one he has considered for some time, but a recent personal event was instrumental in finalizing his thoughts on moving on from the cruise industry.

Williams made the announcement via a social media video in which he explained his decision and how hard it is to leave the Carnival family.

“As of Saturday, the tenth of August 2024, I will be retiring from Carnival Cruise Line,” he announced. “It is with a heavy heart that I do this.”

While that sounds ominous, it is no bad news or devastating turn of events that has led Williams to this decision, but rather a change of life and a shift in his personal priorities.

“I turned 40 in July this year,” he explained. “I’ve been at my new job as Fleet Cruise Director for the last nine months, and it has been wonderful. I absolutely love the job, more than anything else, to help nurture and grow future cruise directors and leaders is a wonderful experience and I’ve loved it immensely.”

Williams goes on to explain that in this position, he doesn’t have the same hustle and bustle or frenetic activity as a cruise director surrounded by crowds, which has given him down time to reflect on life and family.

At his birthday party, he had a moment and realized that his daughter is now five years old, and he wants to be there for her as she grows up. Truly torn between a job he loves and his family, he knew it was time to shift that priority.

“But sometimes you have to make a choice and make a decision that is going to change everything,” he said.

Williams has been with Carnival Cruise Line for 13 years, first as singer, then later as Playlist Productions performer and finally as a cruise director, before becoming one of just a few fleet cruise directors in November 2023. He has served aboard a variety of Carnival ships over the years, including Mardi Gras, Carnival Sunrise, Carnival Dream, and other vessels.

He thanks Carnival for bringing him and his wife together, providing him the means to have his daughter, buy a house, and other things, great milestones of life that will forever be connected to Carnival Cruise Line.

Chris “The Flying Scotsman” Williams,

Williams also thanks many of his close associates within the company, including Mike Pack, Chris “Donkey” Salazar, and Erin Weigand, the other fleet cruise directors with the line.

Many of Williams’ coworkers as well as Carnival fans have chimed in to wish him well in this next chapter, noting that he and his inimitable style will most definitely be missed.

“It’s impossible to put into words how much you’ll be missed by all of us,” said Lee Mason, one of Carnival’s most popular cruise directors and just one of more than 400 comments. “A huge congrats on all your incredible achievements, but more importantly, hats off for following your heart and prioritizing your family and friends. It’s been an absolute honor to work with you.”

Future Plans

Williams plans to continue performing and may even travel to do so, but without being gone for such long periods as the cruise employee life requires. Instead, he wants to be home for his family and be sure he can do all the things a dad should do for his daughter.

“I really want to be there for my family,” he said. “I really want to see my little girl growing up, I want to be at all the competitions that she does, I want to be at all her school days, I want to be at all her school evening reports. I want to do everything that a dad does.”

Carnival Cruise Line has not announced whether or not another individual will be tapped to replace Williams as a new fleet cruise director, though different duties and assignments will likely be evaluated before any such decision may be made.

Which Carnival Cruise Line cruise director would you want to see promoted to such a fleet-wide position? Share your thoughts on the Cruise Hive boards!