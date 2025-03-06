Poor Weather Causes Carnival Pride to Skip Port

Windy weather through The Bahamas is causing several disruptions to cruise ships on Thursday, March 6, 2025. This includes Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Pride, which is missing her planned visit to Princess Cays.

This type of port skipping is not uncommon and is always subject to weather conditions including high winds, waves, and visibility due to fog or driving rain. What is less common, however, is how guests have reacted to the announcement of the change.

Carnival Pride approached Princess Cays as planned early on Thursday morning in the hopes that the weather would not be too extreme for the visit. Unfortunately, high winds and swells forced the ship to move away, as the tender boats would not be able to safely convey guests to shore.

“Princess Cays was canceled because of bad weather, high winds, and swells which mean it would have been totally unsafe to use the tender service,” confirmed John Heald, Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador.

Carnival Pride was to have been visiting Princess Cays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. as part of her current 7-night roundtrip sailing from Baltimore. The ship has already visited Nassau, and is scheduled to visit Freeport on Friday, March 7.

At the time Carnival Pride was to have begun anchoring to visit the private island destination, winds in the area were recorded at 18-22 knots (21-25 miles per hour). Combined with high swells, this would make the tender operations unsafe with the smaller boats rocking and gangways shifting too much.

When a port cancellation happens, Heald often hears from disappointed, disgruntled, and outright angry guests about how they may feel cheated, bait-and-switched, or otherwise put out due to the change.

“Normally, I give a bit of oxygen to those who scream and shout for compensation but today I want to change it up a little bit,” Heald said.

Heald then shared a photo of Carnival Pride‘s Guest Services Desk, which is located portside on Deck 2, Promenade Deck. Taken just after 9 a.m., shortly after the ship’s captain made the announcement of the port cancellation, the desk is empty – no guests in line to complain about how their cruise was ruined or to demand compensation for the missed port.

“Thank you to my good friend and Hotel Director Paul for sharing this [photo] with me and a special thank you to each and every guest who, although disappointed, will now allow our brilliant crew to serve and entertain them and continue to make them smile and bring them a massive dollop of fun,” Heald said.

For her unexpected day at sea, Carnival Pride‘s Fun Squad as well as her Cruise Director, Dustin Gabriel, will plan additional activities such as more trivia contests, games, puzzles, and crafts for everyone to enjoy. Extra live music may also be planned, as well as big screen movies or other fun.

More Ships Impacted by Bahamas Weather

Windy weather and swells have caused itinerary disruptions throughout The Bahamas this week, and Carnival Pride is not the only ship impacted.

Royal Caribbean’s Utopia of the Seas, which is homeported from Port Canaveral and offering 3- and 4-night Bahamas itineraries, has also had multiple changes to her current sailing.

The newest Oasis-class ship departed Port Canaveral on Monday, March 3, and was to have visited Nassau on Tuesday, March 4 followed by Perfect Day at CocoCay on Thursday, March 6.

Utopia of the Seas Arriving at Nassau Cruise Port

Unfortunately, high winds meant Utopia of the Seas could not visit Nassau on the scheduled day, and that port visit was delayed until Wednesday, March 5, which was to have been a day at sea.

The ship is also unable to visit CocoCay on Thursday, and is instead spending another day at sea as she makes her leisurely way back to Port Canaveral for debarkation on Friday, March 7.

Read Also: What Are All the Cruise Line Private Islands and Destinations?

Satellite tracking data also shows that Adventure of the Seas, which should also have been at CocoCay on Thursday, is not currently at the private island but may instead be having a day at sea as well.

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Jade was to have visited that cruise line’s private island, Great Stirrup Cay, on Thursday but is instead en route to her next port of call, Cozumel, Mexico.

Likewise, MSC Cruises’ MSC Meraviglia was to have been visiting MSC Ocean Cay Marine Reserve on Thursday, March 6, but is unable to stop as planned and is instead remaining at sea.

Poor weather can impact any ships sailing in any part of the world at any time of year. Cruise guests should always remain flexible and adaptable with their vacation plans, and enjoy every moment of their sailing no matter where it may – or may not – visit.