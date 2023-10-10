P&O Cruises Releases Winter Collection With New Destinations

P&O Cruises has announced its winter 2025/26 cruise collection. The British cruise line, a subsidiary of Carnival Corporation & plc, will be returning to 12 Ports after a 5-year or longer absence, offering even greater variety of destinations and diverse itineraries to eager travelers.

P&O Cruises’ 2025/26 Winter Cruise Collection

Guests will be able to discover exciting new ports of call with P&O Cruises’ winter 2025/26 collection. The cruise line will be calling upon 12 new ports for the first time in at least five years, letting passengers experience the charm of cities like Bali; Bodø in Norway; Dunedin in New Zealand; Los Angeles; and Melbourne, Australia.

Sample 2025/26 Winter Cruise

A sample of some of the offerings from P&O Cruises includes Aurora’s 75-night Grand Tour of South America in January 2026.

Returning to São Paulo (from Santos) after a decade, Aurora’s Grand Tour starts and ends in Southampton, with stops at various ports including Gran Canaria, St Vincent, Recife, Salvador, Búzios, Rio de Janeiro, Montevideo, the Panama Canal, Santiago, Lima, Grenada, and more. Rates begin at £6,249 ($7,653 USD) per traveler.

Britannia will offer its guests a novel fly-cruise getaway for the winter of 2025/26, with visits to the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, and Grand Turk – top tropical destinations ideal for a winter break. Featured ports include Barbados, Grenada, Curaçao, Aruba, Grand Turk, Dominica, and more. Rates start at £1,399 ($1,713) per traveler.

P&O Cruises Azura in Grand Turk (Photo Credit: Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock)

Azura’s fly-cruise in the Canary Islands will introduce brand-new explorations of Tangier and Morocco alongside stops in Lanzarote, Tenerife, and other destinations. Prices begin at £579 ($709) per person.

P&O Cruises’ latest ship, Arvia, will extend its 14-night Caribbean fly-cruise, which will depart from either Antigua or Barbados. Meanwhile, Iona will provide holiday adventures in Portugal, Spain, and the Canary Islands.

These winter itineraries are just some of the cruises P&O Cruises plans to offer. Also of note, guests will continue to enjoy seamless onboard internet connectivity and enhanced data capacity no matter where they set sail thanks to the implementation of SpaceX’s Starlink Maritime aboard the company’s vessels.

Winter Shore Excursions

Travelers embarking on a P&O Cruises voyage during the winter of 2025/26 will have the opportunity to participate in a diverse range of shore excursions tailored to their chosen cruise.

Some noteworthy options include exploring the expansive Gardens by the Bay in Singapore, spanning over 250 acres, with more than 250,000 rare plants housed within the vast conservatories.

Gardens by the Bay, Singapore (Photo Credit: Ian Crocker / Shutterstock)

Additionally, guests can join a guided climb up to the summit of the Sydney Harbour Bridge, which will offer them a unique perspective of this iconic landmark. For those seeking adventure, an exhilarating four-wheel-drive journey awaits them amidst the scenic dunes outside Dubai, featuring thrilling activities like camel rides and sandboarding.

These winter cruises also feature additional extended port-of-call visits, allowing travelers to immerse themselves further in each location without feeling rushed or pressed for time in unique destinations.

2025/26 Winter Sales and Offers

General sales for these winter cruises open on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

Reservations made before December 4, 2023 will come with various P&O Cruises’ price reductions, such as an initial discount of 10% on bookings, along with a 10% down payment option for Select Price or Early Saver holidays scheduled between October 2025 and March 2026.

P&O Cruises Aurora in Norway (Photo Credit: Eleanor Scriven / Shutterstock)

Additionally, Peninsular Club members will enjoy a 5% savings through the loyalty program, coupled with an extra 5% exclusive markdown on specific vacation packages.

Guests can secure their winter cruises with a 10% down payment starting on October 10, 2023. Exclusive bookings for Caribbean, Baltic, and Ligurian Peninsular Club members are open on October 17, 2023.

General booking for September to December 2025 kicks off on October 18, 2023. For the January to March 2026 cruise window, general booking begins on October 19, 2023.

All in all, P&O Cruises’ 2025/26 winter itineraries and shore excursions are shaping up to offer holidaymakers lots of great travel options over the next few years.