Passengers Pick Carnival’s Specialty Steakhouse as Fave

Cruise ships are famous for their round-the-clock food options, buffets, and gourmet dinners, but what is it exactly that passengers love the most?

That’s the question Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador, John Heald, asked recently on his popular social media page.

More specifically, guests were allowed to pick their favorite specialty restaurant aboard the cruise line’s fleet of 27 ships.

“If I gave you a meal for two at any of the specialty restaurants, which would you choose?” Heald asked his followers on March 21, 2025.

With nearly 24,000 responses, the top pick hands-down bested all on the provided list of eight Carnival specialty restaurants.

The winner? Fahrenheit 555 steakhouse with an overwhelming 58 percent of votes.

The high-end, dinner-only restaurant, which costs adult passengers an additional $52 (prices may vary), touts “mouthwatering premium cuts of beef” along with seafood, gourmet appetizers, and an extensive wine list in “an elegant-yet-modern atmosphere.”

“Went to Fahrenheit 555 last cruise! Absolutely the best steak I have ever had,” raved one guest.

While nowhere close to the steakhouse’s more than 13,700 votes, the cruise line’s Japanese Bonsai Teppanyaki, which also requires an upcharge of nearly $60 to enjoy, came in second with 16 percent of the votes.

The lunch and dinner hotspot is served in traditional hibachi style, with chefs preparing meals for diners seated around giant griddles.

“I love the teppanyaki,” said one passenger. “The fun of having them cook right in front of you and the atmosphere is what makes this my favorite.”

In a respectable third place was Rudi’s Sea Grill with more than 1,900 guests choosing it as their favorite.

The seafood restaurant is only available on Carnival Cruise Line’s newest ships, making its votes even more impressive.

The new restaurant, featuring celebrity chef Rudi Sodamin’s curated flavors, first debuted on Mardi Gras in 2021.

It was added to Carnival Celebration when it joined the fleet in 2022 and Carnival Jubilee, which arrived in 2023.

Poll Explores Carnival’s Culinary Highlights

While Carnival Cruise Line features a host of dining options on its cruises, such as Guy Fieri’s Burger Joint and the BlueIguana Cantina, Heald only included one sort-of-free restaurant on his list.

The cruise line offers one free meal at Chibang!, a combination of Chinese and Mexican cuisine, to passengers sailing on Carnival Celebration, Carnival Jubilee, and Mardi Gras.

After that, the lunch and dinner restaurant is just $8.

However, ChiBang! is not aboard the entire fleet, which could explain why it received the least number of votes in the poll at 2 percent.

Although Emeril’s Bistro at Sea, also on the three newer ships and featuring dishes by renowned Chef Emeril Lagasse, is a specialty restaurant, the brand ambassador left it off the list.

Perhaps Heald was just keeping the list to dinner restaurants, and Emeril’s offers a more casual breakfast through dinner approach.

Heald also included Il Viaggo, a fine Italian restaurant first introduced on Carnival Venezia in 2023 and added to the cruise line’s newest ship, Carnival Firenze.

It and Bonsai Sushi each received just 3 percent of the votes.

JiJi Asian Kitchen, with 4 percent, and the family-style Italian Cucina Del Capitano, with 5 percent, rounded out the choices.

Also not included on the list is The Chef’s Table, but this specialty spot – the most expensive of the bunch – is an intimate dinner with an ever-changing chef’s menu.