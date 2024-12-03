Passenger Believed to Have Gone Overboard Princess Cruises Ship

An elderly guest is believed overboard from Princess Cruises’ Ruby Princess and US Customs and Border Protection is now involved with investigating the incident, which may have occurred in international waters.

The passenger, a 72-year-old male American citizen, was first reported missing as the cruise ship returned to San Francisco on Monday, December 2, 2024. At this time, it is unknown exactly when the guest may have gone overboard.

Ruby Princess docked at approximately 6:50 a.m. on Monday morning, concluding a 5-night “West Coast Getaway” that included port visits to Ensenada, Mexico and San Diego, California.

The guest had not been reported missing previously, but the ship was thoroughly searched and onboard security footage repeatedly reviewed in an attempt to determine more details.

“Princess Cruises is saddened to report that a 72-year-old American male is believed to have gone overboard earlier today ahead of the arrival of Ruby Princess into San Francisco,” a statement to Cruise Hive from Princess Cruises read. “The matter is under investigation by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), and we are fully cooperating with the authorities.”

In order to preserve the guest’s privacy, as well as that of his family members and friends, his name and any further identifying information has not been released. The cruise line has confirmed, however, that he was traveling alone.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the guest who was traveling alone,” the statement read.

Following multiple ship searches, the cruise line is treating the incident as a man overboard situation, even though the exact time of the potential overboard is not known.

Many overboard incidents are deliberate acts. While unfortunate and deeply saddening, it is true that such deliberate incidents are more common during the stressful holiday period, as well as more common for men and elderly individuals, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The 113,561-gross-ton, Grand class Ruby Princess, which joined Princess Cruises in 2008, can welcome 3,080 passengers aboard for each sailing. Also onboard are approximately 1,100 international crew members who work very hard to give every guest a lovely vacation.

The ship has already departed on her next sailing, a 16-night roundtrip sailing to Hawaii, with stops in Honolulu, Nawiliwili, Hilo, and Kona, as well as Ensenada, Mexico.

Not the First Situation for Ruby Princess

Over the past two years, Ruby Princess has made a number of headlines, keeping the ship at the forefront of cruise news.

Near the end of the 2024 Alaska sailing season in September, Ruby Princess was visiting Skagway on the day of a tour bus accident that injured a number of cruise travelers.

While it was not confirmed which ship the injured parties were sailing with – 4 different vessels were in port that day – several may have come from Ruby Princess.

Ruby Princess in San Francisco (Photo Credit: Darryl Brooks)

In July, during the ship’s 2023 Alaska season, when she was offering select departures from San Francisco, Ruby Princess collided with Pier 27 and suffered significant hull damage. This caused her to be delayed several days and her next sailing was abbreviated as repairs were made.

In early 2023, the ship also experienced a gastrointestinal disease outbreak that sickened 199 passengers and 20 crew members. This led to the ship undergoing more extensive sanitation before the next embarkation, which was delayed several hours before incoming guests were permitted onboard.

Hopefully, it will be smooth sailing in the months ahead for Ruby Princess and she will only make headlines for positive, heartwarming stories and the good times she brings to so many guests along the way.