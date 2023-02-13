Oldest Carnival Cruise Ship Receives New Look and Upgrades

Carnival Elation, the oldest vessel still sailing for Carnival Cruise Line, has completed dry dock enhancements and returned to guest service with the line’s new signature red, white, and blue livery hull colors.

This refreshment gives the ship a beautiful new look that complements the new onboard enhancements and refreshments that guests sailing from Jacksonville, Florida, will enjoy.

Carnival Elation Receives New Livery

Carnival Elation, which first set sail for the cruise line in April 1998, has finished dry dock upgrades that include not only enhancements to public spaces and general refreshment, but most notably, the new livery colors with a sleek red, white, and blue hull.

The new colors first debuted with Mardi Gras when the Excel-class vessel joined the Fun Ship fleet in July 2021, and has gradually been rolled out to additional ships as they have undergone drydock upgrades.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Paradise, sister ship to Carnival Elation and the only other remaining Fantasy-class vessel in the fleet, received the new livery in October 2021, the eighth ship to sport the new colors.

The new, patriotic colors were carefully chosen by the cruise line to represent its position as “America’s Cruise Line” and coordinate with the classic red, white, and blue whale tale funnels that are instantly recognizable on all Carnival ships.

Additional Upgrades

The fresh, new hull is not the only upgrade Carnival Elation has received during the dry dock, which lasted from January 21 through February 10, 2023.

The most significant change to the ship’s public spaces is the rebranding of Spa Carnival to the more luxurious Cloud 9 Spa, which has included a full refreshment of spa spaces as well as the installation of new steam and sauna rooms, perfect to help guests relax and rejuvenate.

Other general hotel maintenance and cosmetic enhancements were also completed, such as routine painting, new flooring, and minor repairs as necessary.

Photo Credit: Melissa Mayntz

Furthermore, several new accessibility features were added to allow more guests full access to the ship’s features. A pool lift was added to the Lido pool on deck 10, and ADA sections were added to pool bar counters.

Carnival Elation‘s last dry dock was in spring 2020, at which time other public spaces were rebranded to Carnival favorites, such as adding the JavaBlue Cafe, Cherry on Top, Alchemy Bar, and Bonsai Sushi Express venues to the ship, as well as adding additional staterooms in place of the Cole Port Club Lounge, which was relatively underused.

In total, the ship has received 10 dry dock renovations in her 25 years of service, ensuring that she always offers guests new and upgraded features, enjoyable spaces, and plenty of the cruise line’s signature fun.

Now Sailing From Jacksonville

Carnival Elation has now resumed passenger service from Jacksonville, Florida (JAXPORT), offering 4- and 5-night itineraries to The Bahamas. The first post-dry dock sailing departed on Saturday, February 11, 2023, a 5-night sailing.

The shorter cruises visit two ports of call, typically Freeport, Nassau, or Bimini, depending on the sailing date, with one Fun Day at Sea to enjoy all the 71,909-gross-ton ship has to offer.

The longer sailings are also visiting The Bahamas, but many of the 5-night sailings include Princess Cays on the itinerary – a private island destination for Carnival Corporation ships and a great way to enjoy the essence of the Caribbean in a more exclusive atmosphere.

Carnival Elation can welcome 2,190 guests at double occupancy, or as many as 2,697 passengers when fully booked with all berths filled. Onboard, guests have 11 decks to explore, and 900 international crew members provide excellent service for every oceangoing getaway.