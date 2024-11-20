Not Everyone Is Happy With Carnival’s New Late-Night Pizza

While Carnival Cruise Line’s new late-night snack menu rolling out at the Lido Marketplace was initially greeted with great enthusiasm for more options and faster service, many guests are now pulling back on their accolades due to one big change.

Pizza is a top cruise ship snack at all hours, and it is especially popular to grab a slice after the late production show, and adults-only comedy routine, or a stint in the casino.

Guests have now noted, however, that the pizza to be offered on the newly expanded late-night buffet lines is not the same freshly made pizzas from Carnival’s Pizza Pirate or Pizzeria del Capitano.

Instead, in an effort to continue speeding up service, the cruise line is switching the type of pizza that will be available after midnight, while the individual pizza counters will now be closed at that time – and not everyone is happy about the switch.

“Please reconsider having the marvelous handmade pizzas available after midnight. The Chicago deep dish is not the pizza that made Carnival’s pizza the best at sea,” one commenter wrote to John Heald, Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador.

“When the pizza stops at midnight the buffet lines will be even longer and not worth the wait like the wonderful handmade pizzas. Even if you can have those pizzas at the buffet would answer our desires. Please reconsider.”

Unfortunately, Heald’s firm response is not what the guest would have hoped to hear, as the cruise line is keeping the new offerings and will not be continuing the handmade pizza until 4 a.m. as it has done previously.

“Thank you, we won’t be changing anything. This is a big decision for us and we’re going to stick with it,” Heald confirmed. “We received hundreds and hundreds of negative comments about the long time it took, especially between 12 midnight and 2 AM to get pizza as it was made fresh and people just had no patience. … Every single day I was answering comments about this.”

The standalone pizza counters will now close at midnight, and all pizza service will move to the Lido Marketplace with different, more efficient options that can be prepared more quickly. Heald’s assistant, Jacinta, has also explained more about the service change.

“Nighttime staffing is shifting to Lido to support the expanded late-night snack offering,” she said. “Lido is a better location to deliver a faster service with shorter lines.”

Cruise Ship Pizza (Photo Credit: parthojee / Shutterstock)

The new Lido Marketplace late-night snacks will be available until 2:30 a.m., at which time everything will be closed other than room service orders, which remain 24/7.

Many other guests have chimed in unhappy about the Lido pizza style and quality, however.

“I know some may like it but the thick style pizza isn’t Carnival pizza.”

“The pizza looks like old school lunch pizza, the cheese is hard and so is the bread.”

“The Chicago style pizza tastes like it came out of a deep freezer and was microwaved. Has no flavor, and tends to be something I avoid on the buffet. Glad we have more options, just wish we still had the Pizza Pirate after midnight.”

Can You Get Pizza 24/7?

While the takeaway pizza joints onboard Carnival cruise ships will now be closed at midnight and quick slice grabs from the Lido Marketplace will end at 2:30 a.m., hungry cruise travelers can still get their pizza fix round-the-clock in one way.

Heald has confirmed that each ship’s room service will continue to offer pizza no matter when guests might get the urge for a slice.

“Made-to-order pizza is always available, 24/7, via room service,” he said.

Carnival Cruise Line’s room service all day menu describes the pizza available but options do seem rather limited, with just two choices.

“Pan Pizza – Cheese or Pepperoni – Hand-stretched dough, topped with fresh ingredients and baked to order,” the menu reads.

It should also be noted that there is a $6 fee for the pizza, as the majority of room service selections are only available with a nominal charge. Furthermore, an 18% service charge is also added to every room service order.

Guests should also be aware that the individual pizza counters will now be opening an hour earlier, at 9 a.m., in case a slice of pizza makes the perfect breakfast on a cruise vacation.