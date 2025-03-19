Norwegian Luna Completes Major Construction Milestone

Once in a blue moon, a maritime milestone captivates cruise fans, and on March 15, 2025, the stars aligned for just such an event.

Just two days after receiving its first Prima Plus class vessel, Norwegian Aqua, from Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri, Norwegian Cruise Line’s second Prima Plus class vessel completed her float out.

The 156,300-gross-ton Norwegian Luna’s big event marked her transition from dry dock to water, meaning the ship is ready for her next phase: Interior outfitting.

With interiors created by AD Associates, Piero Lissoni, Rockwell Group, SMC Design, and Studio Dado, the cruise line is one milestone closer to introducing the world to its celestial ship that is “inspired by the relationship between the moon and the tides of the ocean.”

In the water at a floating dock just over two years since her steel was first cut, the 3,550-passenger ship is taking the place of her sister Norwegian Aqua, which was delivered to the cruise line on March 13, 2025.

The Fincantieri crew will now begin working to install Norwegian Luna‘s cabins and set up her expansive public areas, including dining halls and entertainment venues.

As Fincantieri shipbuilders continue their work, the ship’s amenities will come to life, including the Aqua Slidecoaster – what will be the fastest waterslide at sea, combining roller coasters and waterslide elements.

Norwegian Luna Float Out

Visible during her float out was Norwegian Luna’s painted hull. Featuring artwork by Napa, California-based street artist ELLE, the hull is adorned with celestial artwork titled “La Luna.”

“On board Norwegian Luna, innovation and adventure are always within reach, thanks to wide open spaces, attractive and state-of-the-art design, and numerous experiences that allow guests to experience unique emotions,” said Fincantieri.

It continued to highlight the milestone, adding, “We celebrate another success that redefines the standards of innovation and comfort in the cruise industry.”

NCL’s New Prima Plus

The Norwegian Luna is the second vessel in Norwegian Cruise Line’s ambitious rollout of its new Prima Plus class – said to be a more sophisticated evolution of its already popular Prima class ships.

With a total of six ships planned in the series, the Prima Plus class will be bigger and more advanced with more efficient engines, advanced wastewater treatment systems, and the latest in environmental technology.

For guests, the new class will be an upgrade with luxurious spas, state-of-the-art fitness centers, cutting-edge entertainment venues, and multiple dining options that range from casual eateries to gourmet restaurants offering cuisines from around the world.

Norwegian Aqua and Luna Cruise Ships

Once construction and sea trials are complete, Norwegian Luna will make her grand entrance in Miami, where she will offer cruises to the Caribbean beginning April 4, 2026, through November 2026.

Her inaugural season will include two itineraries. The Western Caribbean option will call in Roatan Island, Honduras; Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico, and Norwegian Cruise Line’s private Harvest Caye in Belize.

In the Eastern Caribbean, the ship will sail to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; Tortola and St. Thomas in the British and US Virgin Islands; and Great Stirrup Cay, the cruise line’s private island in the Bahamas.

The first two ships, Norwegian Aqua and Norwegian Luna, are just the beginning, with four additional ships scheduled to debut by 2028 and four even bigger ships expected between 2030 and 2026.