Norwegian Cruise Ship Gets Itinerary Change for Repositioning Voyage

Some guests onboard Norwegian Joy’s upcoming sailing that embarks on November 30, 2024, may be feeling a little less joyful after some itinerary changes.

The 15-night cruise, which embarks from Miami, Florida, and sails one-way to Los Angeles, California, was supposed to call on Acapulco and Mazatlan in the Mexican Riviera on December 9, 2024, and December 12, 2024, respectively.

However, NCL has announced that both of these ports of call will need to be skipped – although it’s not clear as to why.

Additionally, the sailing will depart from Miami a half hour early – at 5 p.m. instead of 5:30 p.m. – and will arrive in Los Angeles to disembark an hour late on December 15, 2024.

“We recognize the importance that destinations play in our guests’ vacation decision-making process and assure you that these modifications were made with an optimal guest experience top-of-mind,” Norwegian wrote in an email to impacted guests.

While the reason behind the change remains unclear, it’s not uncommon for the mainstream cruise lines to adjust itineraries due to factors like port congestion, maintenance requirements, scheduling conflicts, inclement weather, or other safety concerns.

Considering the 3,804-guest vessel is scheduled to call on Mazatlan again as soon as December 18, 2024, and to Acapulco on January 10, 2024, this change likely was not made due to safety reasons – and the cruise line has not announced any changes to Norwegian Joy’s subsequent Mexican Riviera itineraries.

There are no travel advisories currently in place for Mazatlan, although the US currently has an advisory in place that forbids government employees from traveling to any area in the state of Guerrero, which includes Acapulco, Zihuatanejo, Taxco, and Ixtapa, due to crime rates.

Norwegian Joy’s Revised Itinerary

While some may be disappointed that they won’t get to visit Mazatlan and Acapulco, the original ports of call have been replaced with other exciting destinations.

“While we will no longer visit Acapulco and Mazaltan, Mexico, we are pleased to share that we have added a visit to Puntarenas (Puerto Caldera), Costa Rica. In addition, we have extended our visits to Panama City (Pacific Cruise Terminal), Panama, and Puerto Quetzal, Guatemala,” the cruise line wrote in the email.

The first three ports of call on the itinerary – to Cartagena, Colombia; Transit Panama Canal, and Panama City, will all take place as planned – and now come with an extended overnight stay at Panama City, lasting from 8 p.m. on December 4, 2024, until 8:00 p.m. the next evening.

Originally, the 167,725-gross ton vessel was only supposed to remain in Panama City until 3:00 p.m. on December 5 – so the revision gives guests five extra hours to explore the port, which is known for world class beaches, unbeatable fishing, and waterfront dining.

Norwegian Joy Docked in California (Photo Credit: Debbie Ann Powell)

The new port of call on Puntarenas, Costa Rica, is up next and is scheduled for December 7, 2024, when the Breakaway Plus-class cruise ship was supposed to call on Puerto Quetzal, Guatemala.

Guests will still make it to Guatemala, but it will be two days later on December 9 and will feature extended time in port. This is when the original itinerary would have placed the ship in Acapulco.

The 7-year-old ship will then call on Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, on December 12, 2024, instead of the planned call on Mazatlan.

There were no changes to the final stop of the voyage – which will be on Cabo San Lucas, Mexico – nor to disembarkation in Los Angeles, California, on December 15 (other than arriving in port an hour later than initially expected).

Once she arrives in Los Angeles, Norwegian Joy will temporarily homeport in the San Pedro-based port until January to offer a series of week-long Mexican Riviera cruises. She will return to Miami on January 21, 2025.