Norwegian Cruise Ship Changes Itinerary Due to Next Tropical Storm

Just days after Tropical Storm Debby finally dissipated after disrupting multiple cruises, a new tropical system is developing.

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Breakaway is completely changing her itinerary to avoid the inclement weather, shifting from what was planned as an Eastern Caribbean voyage to a Western Caribbean cruise instead.

Guests were notified at embarkation about the necessity for the change, which impacts every port of call during the 7-night sailing.

“To circumvent the developing tropical cyclone and forecasted inclement weather, we have made the decision to take a safer, alternative route,” the letter delivered to guests’ staterooms explained. “While we share your disappointment, these modifications were made with great consideration as your safety, and that of our crew, is always our number one priority.”

The ship was still able to leave Miami on Sunday, August 11 as planned, and will spend Monday, August 12 at sea, the same as the original itinerary. The difference is the vessel is now heading west instead of east, and the calls to Puerto Plata, St. Thomas, Tortola, and Great Stirrup Cay are all now cancelled.

Instead, Norwegian Breakaway will visit Roatan, Honduras on Tuesday, August 13, followed by Harvest Caye in Belize on Wednesday, Costa Maya on Thursday, and Cozumel on Friday. Saturday, August 17, will now be a day at sea as the ship returns to Miami on Sunday, August 18.

This will keep the 145,655-gross-ton vessel well away from the tropical storm activity, providing smooth sailing and calmer weather for guests to enjoy.

NCL has informed guests that all pre-booked shore tours arranged through the cruise line for the now-cancelled ports of call are being automatically refunded to guests’ onboard accounts. Tours for the new destinations can be booked by visiting the Shore Excursions desk portside on Deck 6 in the ship’s atrium.

If guests have arranged independent tours not through Norwegian Cruise Line, they will need to contact their individual tour operators for cancellations and refunds if possible. Those terms and conditions will be up to individual operators.

Norwegian Breakaway can welcome 3,963 guests and is also home to more than 1,600 international crew members.

Latest Tropical Cyclone Development

Potential Tropical Cyclone Five – forecast to become Hurricane Ernesto by mid-week – is currently located 775 miles east of Barbados, moving west-northwest at 21 miles per hour.

While maximum sustained winds are only at 30 miles per hour, gusts are higher and the system is expected to strengthen into a tropical depression and then a tropical storm by late Monday, August 12.

The storm’s track is expected to be closest to St. Thomas in the US Virgin Islands on Wednesday, August 14, exactly when Norwegian Breakaway was to have been enjoying that port of call. Instead, the ship will now be in Belize that day, more than 1,500 miles to the west.

While there is great uncertainty for any tropical system when trying to forecast where it may be several days in advance, the eastern Caribbean is at most risk for this developing storm.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Five

At this time, tropical storm watches are already in place for many popular islands, including St. Martin, Antigua, Barbuda, and more. Additional watches and warnings are likely forthcoming.

At this time, no impact is expected on mainland US or US homeports, though ships departing from those homeports may experience route adjustments and itinerary changes.

The storm is expected to turn north well before reaching the Bahamas, which puts it on track to severely impact Bermuda, likely next weekend.

Royal Caribbean International’s Liberty of the Seas as well as Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Gem may have their upcoming Bermuda cruises impacted, and booked guests should stay alert to possible changes.

Likewise, any cruise travelers with Eastern Caribbean itineraries this week may see changes as cruise lines work to avoid the storm system. Sailing during hurricane season is always a risk, but cruise lines take safety very seriously and will make all necessary changes to keep ships well away from rough weather.