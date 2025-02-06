Norwegian Cruise Line Will Sail Two Groundbreaking Charters in 2025

The high seas are transforming into a sea of rhythms and riffs with more and more cruise ships being taken over by musical charters. Joining the fray? Norwegian Cruise Line, which is providing two vessels to On the Blue Cruises for some rockin’ good times in 2025.

First on deck will be the Monsters of Rock Cruise (MORC), making its debut aboard the 3,852-passenger Norwegian Joy for its 13th annual musical sailing featuring a lineup of hard rock and heavy metal bands.

Departing from Miami, Florida, on March 10, 2025, the 5-night roundtrip cruise will feature a rock-packed itinerary with over 35 performances from legendary rock-and-roll bands like Tesla, Night Ranger, Winger, and Extreme.

Music fans can look forward to a range of interactive events, from Q&A sessions, karaoke, band meet-and-greets, contests like “So You Think You Can Shred,” and unique offerings like Cooking with Rock Stars and Painting with Rock Stars.

Then, in August, fans can reunite with classic rock legends aboard the 2,394-guest Norwegian Gem, sailing out of Boston for a 7-night itinerary. This On the Blue Cruise (OTBC) journey features performances from icons like Alan Parsons and Al Stewart.

Up to 2,394 guests on this voyage will also find music-themed exclusives, including artist photo experiences, wine tasting events, themed nights, and the Mellow Yellow Dance Party.

“Norwegian Cruise Line is a valued partner in our Music Cruise Experience business and has been instrumental in helping us design the most innovative, cutting-edge programs in the cruise industry,” said J. Michael London, president, On the Blue Cruises.

The cruise line returned the praise, with Neil Brodie, vice president of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Experiences at Sea, Charters, Meetings and Incentives, and Events (CM&I), adding, “The On the Blue Cruises team is a loyal and well-respected leader in the themed cruise business.”

A Wave of Firsts

Both On the Blue Cruises will be full charter voyages featuring a number of firsts for the music cruise charter company.

Its namesake OTBC ‘25, sailing from Boston August 22 through 29, will experience New England and Canada for the first time as the company also organizes its first week-long offering in its 20-year history.

Its last two OTBC sailings took place on Norwegian Pearl to the Caribbean from Miami.

The OTBC ’25 itinerary – also the first music cruise to sail out of the northeast on any cruise line – calls in Halifax and Sydney, Nova Scotia; Saint John, New Brunswick; and Portland, Maine.

Norwegian Joy (Photo Credit: Wangkun Jia)

It will be hosted by Justin Hayward, a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame artist and the lead singer of The Moody Blues, and will feature a number of music performances that also include Dave Mason, Ambrosia, Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, and Colin Blunstone from The Zombies.

Also a first will be On the Blue Cruises’ largest rock gathering, with the 167,725-gross-ton Norwegian Joy the largest vessel the company has chartered.

As such, Norwegian Joy’s pool deck will become the largest open-air Pool Deck Stage for Norwegian Cruise Line when it hosts MORC ‘25.

The ship will also turn its adults-only Spice H2O into a new outdoor custom rock venue, and transform the Deck 7 Manhattan Room into a rock-themed dining venue.

Passengers will sail to the Bahamas, enjoying calls in Nassau and the cruise line’s private destination, Great Stirrup Cay.

Sailing from March 10 through 15, 2025, additional performers include Michael Schenker, Krokus, Stephen Pearcy of RATT, LA Guns, Faster Pussycat, Vixen, and Queensrÿche. The cruise will be hosted by radio personality Eddie Trunk.