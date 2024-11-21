Norwegian Cruise Line Urges Passengers to Prepare for New UK Visa Requirements

Changes are coming to the way non-UK residents travel to the United Kingdom in 2025, and Norwegian Cruise Line is urging passengers to be ready.

In a letter sent to upcoming guests, the cruise line detailed the UK’s implementation of an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) system, which will be required for many passengers disembarking at UK ports or entering England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland by air or sea.

“Please read this communication in its entirety to ensure you are in compliance with all required travel documentation for your upcoming cruise to the United Kingdom, to avoid any chance of being denied boarding,” said Norwegian Cruise Line.

The new mandate, which begins January 8, 2025, for non-European travelers and April 2, 2025, for European nationals, is meant to streamline entry processes into the UK.

Valid for two years or until the expiration of a passport, the new visa will allow for multiple entries and make travel to destinations in the UK more convenient.

The government has announced the electronic visa applications, which will cost of £10 per application, will open on November 27, 2024, for non-European travelers. Visas for European nationals will open on March 5, 2025.

Norwegian is suggesting passengers apply as soon as possible to avoid any issues for sailings in January and beyond.

“The visa can take up to three business days to obtain. As such, guests are strongly encouraged to begin the application process as soon as it become available,” the cruise line said.

Voyages Impacted by the New Requirements

The notice is particularly important for passengers of the 168,028-gross-ton Norwegian Bliss’ upcoming transatlantic voyage.

Departing from Miami on January 4, 2025, before the entry visa is required, the 4,004-passenger ship will arrive in Southampton, England, on January 17, 2025, after the new process begins. This could leave guests stuck without proper paperwork.

Norwegian Breakaway, which accommodates 3,903 guests, will also be making a transatlantic voyage from Miami on February 7, 2025. Arriving in Southampton on February 19, all passengers aboard the 145,655-gross-ton vessel not from the UK or Europe will need an ETA.

Another transatlantic voyage will take place on the 3,099-passenger Norwegian Prima. Departing from New York City on April 27, all non-European and European guests will require the new visas in order to visit Belfast, Northern Ireland, and Liverpool, England, before disembarking in Southampton on May 11, 2025.

UK ETA (Photo Credit: Cristian Storto)

The 143,535-gross-ton ship will begin to offer a series of cruises from between Southampton and Reykjavik between May and August 2025, requiring entry visas.

Additionally, it’s not too early for cruisers who intend to visit the UK in the spring and summer months to apply. NCL ships sailing into Southampton also include the 2,348-passenger Norwegian Star and 2,394-guest Norwegian Pearl.

Read Also: Do I Need a Passport to Go on a Cruise? – Full Guide

Norwegian Cruise Line’s sister cruise lines, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas, will be affected by the new mandate. Oceania’s Vista, for example, will be making a journey from Miami to Southampton with a call in the Channel Islands, in late April, when all non-European and European guests will require the new visa.

Certain travelers are exempt from needing ETAs, including those with already-valid UK visas or those with permission to live, work, or study in the UK. Dual citizens with British or Irish citizenship using those passports are also permitted.