Norwegian Cruise Line Reveals New Itineraries for Multiple Ships

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced its fall and winter itineraries for 2025-26, showcasing a new ship debut in Asia, the introduction of New Orleans as home to the first Breakaway-Plus class ship, and the inaugural season of a Prima-class ship homeported in Galveston.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) is set to set sail to a diverse range of global destinations in its fall and winter 2025-26 collection. Highlights include Norwegian Sun’s inaugural season in Asia with first-time visits to Kyoto (Kobe), Japan, and Jeiu (Jeju Island) and Incheon, South Korea, along with the debut of Norwegian Viva homeporting in Galveston, Texas, for its Caribbean adventures, including a first-time stop in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Norwegian Escape is also set to launch in New Orleans, marking the first ship of its class to be based there, and includes new destinations such as in Puerto Limon, Costa Rica; Colon, Panama; and Cartagena, Colombia. Norwegian Jade is also set to introduce new ports in Acajutla, El Salvador; Huatulco and Manzanillo, Mexico; and Callao, Peru.

“[Our] positive momentum is a sure sign that our guests are delighted with our offerings and are looking forward to exploring the world with us,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. “Our new 2025 and 2026 itineraries will bring [guests] more of what they want and more opportunities to enjoy their ideal vacation visiting their dream destination aboard any NCL ship.”

Caribbean and Panama Canal Destinations Revealed

NCL is set to offer an exciting range of Caribbean and Panama Canal cruises from late 2025 through early 2026. The Norwegian Viva will homeport in Galveston, Texas, featuring 7-day Western Caribbean itineraries to locations like Cozumel and Costa Maya in Mexico, Roatan in Honduras, and NCL’s private destination, Harvest Caye in Belize. In January 2026, a special 14-day Eastern Caribbean voyage will include new stops like George Town in the Cayman Islands.

Meanwhile, Norwegian Escape, the first of the Breakaway-Plus class to be homeported in New Orleans, will embark on 7-day Western Caribbean voyages.

It will also offer two special 14-day Southern Caribbean cruises, introducing the new destinations in Costa Rica, Panama, and Colombia. Concurrently, Norwegian Sky, based in La Romana, Dominican Republic, will provide a range of 7- to 12-day Southern Caribbean cruises featuring a new stop in Cabo Rojo, Dominican Republic.

Norwegian Escape Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Melissa Mayntz)

For Panama Canal enthusiasts, Norwegian Jade will run 11- to 17-day itineraries with various embarkation and disembarkation points, including Miami, New York City, Tampa, and Callao, Peru. A highlight 17-day voyage from Callao will visit the west coast of South and Central America, with new stops in El Salvador and Mexico.

Exotic Destination with NCL’s New Itineraries

Norwegian’s global itinerary expansion includes Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. In Asia, Norwegian Sun will begin its season with an 11-day journey from Tokyo to Incheon, South Korea, and additional ports in South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, and Taiwan.

For Australia and New Zealand explorers, Norwegian Spirit will offer open-jaw sailings between Sydney and Auckland from, including voyages through New Zealand fjords.

Norwegian Sun Cruise Ship in Jacksonville (Photo Credit: NEFLO PHOTO)

In Africa, Norwegian Dawn will be offering various sailings featuring embarkation ports in Cape Town, South Africa; Port Louis, Mauritius; and Doha, Qatar, including four 12-day trips with unique stops in Antsiranana and Nosy Be, Madagascar.

The South American journey on Norwegian Star begins with a transatlantic crossing from Lisbon to Rio de Janeiro in November 2025, followed by a 17-day cruise calling at ports in Argentina, Uruguay, and Chile.

Norwegian Cruise Lines offers a fleet of 19 ships. Bookings are open through summer 2026, with the cruise line currently offering 50% off all cruises and Free at Sea programming through December 14.