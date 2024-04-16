New Dining Revealed for Third Norwegian Prima-Class Ship

Norwegian Cruise Line is bringing tasty things to its third Prima-class ship when Norwegian Aqua debuts in April 2025.

The cruise line has announced brand new dining venues for the ship, as well as reimagined favorites and returning classics to ensure that all travelers have a wide range of dining options to choose from, whether they are in a casual snack mood or looking for an elegant evening dining experience.

New Restaurants to Debut on Norwegian Aqua

For the first time ever on any ship in the Norwegian Cruise Line fleet, Norwegian Aqua will feature a Thai specialty restaurant, Sukhothai, on Deck 17. The eclectic menu will offer both traditional dishes and more dynamic creation, such as Thai Cashew Chicken, Salt and Pepper Prawns, and Thai Grilled Steak Salad.

Themed décor will set an exotic mood for the restaurant, with a geometric patterned floor, colorful furniture, paper pendant lights, bamboo screens, and other decorative elements that evoke the rich culture of Thailand.

Norwegian Aqua Sukhothai

Another new eatery will be an addition to the already popular Indulge Food Hall on Deck 8. Now, Planterie will offer plant-based bowls and healthy options such as the Mediterranean Goddess Bowl with spiced vegetables, tabbouleh, and honey-roasted carrots. Overall, Indulge Food Hall will offer 10 food stations with international flavors and diverse tastes for everyone to enjoy.

Finally, a new bar will also debut on Norwegian Aqua on Deck 6. The Swirl Wine Bar is aptly named for the contemporary ambiance that embodies the elegant swirl of a good vintage in a luxurious glass. The bar will feature a wine-by-the-class menu, including an extensive list of rare and premium vintages for the experienced connoisseur.

Norwegian Aqua Swirl

“Discovering new flavors and dining experiences is such a memorable part of any vacation, especially when you share it with those who matter most to you. Expanding on our award-winning food and beverage program, we’re looking forward to bringing new concepts to life aboard Norwegian Aqua, while continuing to deliver on the variety of available offerings and value that NCL delivers,” said David Herrera, President of Norwegian Cruise Line, of the new offerings.

Redesigning Popular Favorites

In addition to the new options, Norwegian Aqua will also feature contemporary redesigns for venues already popular aboard her sister ships, Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva.

For example, the Commodore Room – one of the ship’s complimentary main dining rooms – will have a “captain’s room” vibe with nautical touches such as antique woods, pier-like lines, and stone accents.

Norwegian Aqua Commodore Room

Meanwhile, the buffet-style Surfside Cafe on Deck 17 will have even more expansive views with floor-to-ceiling windows and warm color palettes, while the upscale seafood restaurant next door, Palomar, will have natural rope and wood accents that highlight blues and purples to evoke a sense of the sea.

Norwegian Aqua Surfside Cafe

Nama Sushi and Sashimi will also have a new color scheme influenced by Manga art with bold shades of lime green and black, a playful take on the culture that brings guests such outstanding bites.

Several venues aboard Norwegian Aqua will move to new locations, such as the Whisky Bar moving to Deck 6 near the new Swirl Wine Bar, and Belvedere Bar will now be located on Deck 8 at the ship’s atrium. Metropolitan, the exclusive Sail & Sustain cocktail bar, will also relocate from mid-ship to Deck 7 aft, and will now have a grand piano and space for nightly live music.

Norwegian Aqua Metropolitan Bar

Frequent Norwegian Cruise Line guests will especially love that Cagney’s, the cruise line’s signature upscale steakhouse, will be expanded with more seating, increasing its capacity and permitting even more travelers to enjoy classic cuts in an elegant atmosphere.

Classic Favorites Not Forgotten

Also onboard Norwegian Aqua will be classic favorite restaurants and bars. This includes Hudson’s, another main dining room offering 270-degree scenic views aft of the ship, as well as the French-inspired Le Bistro and Onda by Scarpetta, the cruise line’s Italian restaurant with al fresco dining on Ocean Boulevard.

Norwegian Aqua Render (Image Credit: Norwegian Cruise Line)

Of course, guests will also have choices of other main dining rooms, cocktails, and libations at a variety of bars, outstanding room service, casual snacks, and more.

Sailing Aboard Norwegian Aqua

Norwegian Aqua will be the third Prima-class ship and is scheduled to debut in April 2025. The ship will be the first vessel with the Prima-plus designation, expected at 156,000 gross tons compared to the 142,500-gross-tons of her sister ships.

After her first transatlantic cruise from Southampton to Boston, she will offer a pair of Miami sailings and then be homeported from Port Canaveral until early August. At that time, Norwegian Aqua will move to New York for autumn Bermuda sailings, then to Miami for winter Caribbean itineraries.