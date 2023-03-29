Norwegian Cruise Line Quietly Adds Popular Item to Prohibited List

Cruise lines regularly update their restricted and prohibited items lists to incorporate new items of concern or new technology that might be problematic aboard ships, but Norwegian Cruise Line has recently added a very popular and long-standing cruise staple to its list. According to the updated list, guests may no longer bring fans onboard any Norwegian ship.

Fans Now Prohibited on Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line‘s list of prohibited items now includes 31 different items. They are listed in order of when each item was added to the list, and the most recent addition is number 31 – “All types of fans including handheld, battery operated, electric etc.”

This will be a concern to many cruise guests, who bring aboard fans of different sizes to help with air circulation in their staterooms, white noise for better sleep, helping to dry wet swimwear or clothes, or just for personal comfort.

Many cruise lines prohibit electrical items to ensure the ship’s power grid is not impacted by non-regulation items, but personal fans are generally an exception and are permitted onboard.

Photo Credit: Melissa Mayntz

Some lines do limit certain types of fans, such as Carnival Cruise Line permitting fans that are no larger than 12″ in diameter. Bigger box fans, fan towers, or oscillating fans on large stands are not allowed.

Royal Caribbean International has no limits on any types of fans, nor does MSC Cruises. Disney Cruise Line permits “portable fans” which would still exclude larger fans.

On most cruise lines, guests can request a fan from their stateroom attendant. Even if certain fans may be prohibited, a “loaner” fan may be available. Supplies are limited and not guaranteed, however, so interested guests should request a fan as soon as they can contact their stateroom attendant.

Are All Fans Banned?

Because Norwegian Cruise Line’s prohibited list states that all types of fans are not permitted, it appears that no fans at all will be allowed on any of the line’s 18 current ships.

It is possible, however, the policy may be adjusted in the future to permit smaller fans or those that only use certain types of power sources to ensure they are safe onboard and compatible with the ship’s power system.

For example, fans that might use large batteries could still be banned no matter what the size, as large batteries are listed separately on Norwegian’s prohibited item list (number 20).

Small Travel Fan (Photo Credit: Honeybee49 / Shutterstock)

If guests do attempt to bring a fan onboard, they are subject to the cruise line’s policy about prohibited items.

“The safety and security of our guests and crew is our number one priority,” the policy reads. “These items will be confiscated and not transported aboard. When an item is determined to be illegal the appropriate authorities will be informed.”

In some cases, items might be stored at the embarkation port until guests return to claim them. If guests drove to the port, they might also be able to return prohibited items, including fans, to their vehicle before boarding their cruise ship.

Other Prohibited Items You Wouldn’t Expect

While some items on Norwegian Cruise Line’s list of prohibited items are sensible and obvious such as weapons, illegal drugs, and fireworks, other items might seem simple and innocuous but are still not permitted.

For example, no candles or other items with an open flame or exposed heating element like immersion heaters, clothing irons, and hot plates are permitted.

Read Also: Things You Can’t Take on a Cruise

Also prohibited are items that could cause difficulty with the ship’s navigate or operation, such as emergency position indicating radio beacons (EPIRB), ham radios, radio or telephone signal jamming equipment, or satellite phones. Even simple laser pointers are prohibited, as they could be misinterpreted as distress signals.

All cruise guests, no matter what line they may be sailing with, should check the line’s prohibited items list before setting sail to see if there have been changes or additions that might impact what they plan to pack. When in doubt, any questionable items are best left at home to avoid possible confiscation or delays with embarkation security screenings or other difficulties.