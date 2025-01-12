Cruise NewsNorwegian Cruise Line News

Norwegian Cruise Line is Waiving Cancellation Penalties for Wildfire Victims

By Lissa Poirot
Last Update:
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line (Photo Credit: Alexander Piragis)

As wildfires continue to wreak havoc across Los Angeles County, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) is offering assistance to affected passengers and contributing to community relief efforts.

The fires, which have been particularly severe in areas like Pacific Palisades and Pasadena, prompted NCL to take action to support its guests and the wider community during this challenging time.

John Chernesky, senior vice president of North American sales at NCL, expressed his concerns for the victims, noting that he, himself, lives just 5 miles from the Hurst Fire that as of January 11, 2025, is forcing evacuations and destroying properties.

“The fires that have impacted Los Angeles are nothing short of devastating, and all of us at NCL are heartbroken at the loss of life and the destruction that has occurred,” he said.

To support its guests, Chernesky announced that the cruise line is waiving all cancellation penalties for January and February cruises from any location for anyone who resides in areas affected by the fires.

Additionally, NCL is offering a 100 percent future cruise credit (FCC) for the total price of their cruise for passengers who are unable to sail as planned due to the horrific fires.

Typically, FCCs are good up to one year from the date of issue, so guests can rebook a future cruise when it’s more convenient for them to steal away.

To further aid recovery efforts, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, NCL’s parent company, which also operates Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises, is donating $50,000 to the Red Cross.

“All of us at NCLH are very proud to be part of an industry that rallies together in times of crisis and need,” said Chernesky. “It’s heartwarming to see the actions being taken at every level, from agencies to individual advisors, to assist those in need.”

Cruise Lines Respond to LA Wildfires

The wildfires spreading quickly across Los Angeles first ignited on January 7, 2025, fanned by the Santa Ana hurricane-force winds with speeds of up to 60 miles per hour.

The Palisades and Eaton fires, which encompass the Pacific Palisades, Malibu, and Pasadena, were among the first reported, causing significant destruction.

As of January 11, the fires have led to at least 11 deaths, destroyed more than 12,300 homes and buildings, and have left over 150,000 thousand residents displaced.

The situation remains critical, with the new Hurst fire erupting near the San Fernando Valley and the Kenneth fire in Bell Canyon.

Efforts to contain the fires are ongoing, with containment levels low. The Palisades Fire is currently only 8 percent contained and the Eaton Fire is only 3 percent contained.

In addition to Norwegian Cruise Line, Princess Cruises is also offering flexible cancellation options to passengers affected by the wildfires. 

The cruise line, which is based in Los Angeles, is allowing for free cancellation of any of the five cruises scheduled to depart from Los Angeles in January, with a future credit at full price good for one year.

Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles
Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles (Photo Credit: Pedro.Fonoff23)

In a statement to Cruise Hive, representatives from Princess Cruises said“Princess Cruises, Los Angeles’ hometown cruise line, is deeply saddened by the devastation caused by the Palisades and Eaton fires. Our hearts go out to all those affected during this challenging time.”

Carnival Cruise Line, which homeports ships in the nearby Port of Long Beach and, like Princess Cruises, is owned by Carnival Corporation, has not announced any similar offerings for its passengers. 

Cruise Hive reached out to Royal Caribbean, which currently homeports Navigator of the Seas in LA, about any offer it may have for those affected by the wildfires but did not receive a response.

Both the Port of Long Beach and LA’s World Cruise Center, just south of the city, remain open, despite the nearby emergency.

