Princess Cruises Offering Flexible Cancellations Due to Los Angeles Wildfires

Following the devastating wildfires that have ravaged – and continue to burn – in the Pacific Palisades, Malibu, and other neighborhoods of Los Angeles, the City of Angels’ hometown cruise line has announced measures to support its community.

Princess Cruises, headquartered in northern Los Angeles’ Santa Clarita, California, is the Hollywood star of the iconic television show, “The Love Boat” and just celebrated its 60th anniversary in LA on January 4, 2025.



So it’s only fitting that the cruise line is offering aid and flexible cancellation options, providing at least one reprieve from the fast-burning fires that began in the Hollywood Hills on January 8, 2025, spurred by the Santa Ana winds.

“Princess Cruises, Los Angeles’ hometown cruise line, is deeply saddened by the devastation caused by the Palisades and Eaton fires. Our hearts go out to all those affected during this challenging time,” said the cruise line in a statement to Cruise Hive.

Los Angeles World Cruise Center, 35 miles from the fires, along with Los Angeles International Airport, are still open and operational.

However, Princess Cruises understands cruising from LA is not a high priority during the emergency and is offering passengers the opportunity to cancel upcoming cruises in January.

Guests who live in evacuation areas or whose homes have been significantly damaged by the fires may cancel any cruise scheduled between January 11 and January 30, 2025, and receive a Future Cruise Credit. The credit will be equal to the value of the booking.

In addition, passengers will also receive full refunds on any Princess Packages, shore excursions, or additional purchases made through Princess Cruises.

Future Cruise Credits will be valid on any Princess Cruises sailing departing from the Los Angeles World Cruise Center in 2025.

“We are committed to ensuring these guests have the opportunity to rebook their cruise when the time is right for them,” said the cruise line.

It added, “At Princess Cruises, we are proud to be part of the Los Angeles community, and we remain committed to supporting our neighbors as we face these challenges together.”

Flexibility Offered for 5 Upcoming Cruises

Currently, Princess Cruises’ Discovery Princess is sailing a 7-night roundtrip itinerary along the Baja Peninsula of Mexico and was in Puerto Vallarta when the fires broke out.

The vessel is scheduled to return home on January 11, 2025, and hopefully, passengers aboard the 3,660-guest ship still have homes to go to.

The ship is expected to make the same journey to Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlan, and Puerto Vallarta on January 11, January 18, and January 25.

The cruise line’s Grand Princess, carrying up to 2,600 passengers, had departed from LA on a 10-night cruise to the Baja Peninsula and the Sea of Cortez on January 4, before the fires.

The vessel is returning to its homeport on January 14, and then is slated to spend 16 nights sailing to Hawaii through January 30.

The 2,200-passenger Island Princess is also departing from Los Angeles on January 20, 2025, to embark on a 26-night transpacific crossing. The ship, repositioning to Sydney, Australia, will be sailing to Hawaii, the South Pacific Islands, and New Zealand.

Anyone affected by the LA fires has the opportunity to cancel their cruises and sail later in the year, with no penalty or fees.

Meanwhile, Princess Cruises’ sister cruise line, Carnival Cruise Line, which is also owned by Carnival Corporation, operates out of nearby Long Beach, California, which is not impacted by the fires.

Although the cruise line is keeping a close eye on the situation, it has not offered a similar flexible cancellation option for affected passengers at this time. Cruise Hive has also reached out to Royal Caribbean, but has not received a response.