Norwegian Cruise Line Adds New Caribbean Sailings From Two US Ports

Norwegian Cruise Line is adding two more mega-ships to the roster of vessels it will send to the Caribbean from US ports during fall 2024 and into winter of 2025.

Responding to strong demand for warm-weather vacations at sea, the cruise line will reposition Norwegian Getaway and Norwegian Epic following their 2024 summer season deployments in Europe.

New Voyages to Sail From New Orleans, Port Canaveral

Norwegian Cruise Line in February 2024 will open for sale two new series of Caribbean cruises aboard the 4,000-guest Norwegian Getaway, sailing from New Orleans, and the 4,100-guest Norwegian Epic, operating from Port Canaveral, Florida.

Norwegian Cruise Line’s private island destinations, Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas and Harvest Caye in Belize, are included on the ships’ itineraries.

Norwegian Getaway, a Breakaway-class ship that debuted in 2014, will launch her Western Caribbean series from New Orleans on October 20, 2024, offering 7-day cruises with port calls at Harvest Caye, Belize; Roatan, Honduras; and Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico.

Sailing from Port Canaveral, the world’s busiest port in terms of cruise arrivals, Norwegian Epic will begin sailing on October 30, 2024 and offer multiple 7-day itineraries in the Caribbean and Bahamas.

Depending on the departure date, port calls will include Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas; St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands; Tortola, British Virgin Islands; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Ocho Rios, Jamaica; George Town, Grand Cayman; Cozumel, Mexico; and Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.

Photo Credit: M-Production / Shutterstock

Norwegian Epic will replace Norwegian Jade, a smaller, 2,400-guest ship that will homeport at Port Canaveral for the summer season, from June through August 2024, before repositioning to Miami.

“The Caribbean continues to be a hotspot for our guests all around the world, especially during the fall and winter seasons,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line.

“We are constantly looking to provide our guests with the best vacation possible especially from accessible homeports, and it was a no-brainer to bring two of our largest ships to sail more picturesque, tropical cruises from New Orleans and Port Canaveral, Fla.,” Herrera added.

Ships Offer Adult-Only Areas, Water Thrill Rides And More

The 19-deck Norwegian Epic, an Epic-class ship that entered service in 2010, is one of the cruise line’s largest ships, at 155,873 gross tons, and was the first in the fleet to introduce The Haven, Norwegian Cruise Line’s luxury level stateroom category, and studio staterooms for solo cruisers.

The ship has 15 dining venues, 19 bars, the adult-only Posh Beach Club area, and the Aqua Park with the Epic Plunge thrill ride. Prior to her deployment to Port Canaveral, the ship will sail Italy and Greece cruises from Rome in summer 2024.

Norwegian Epic Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: lorenza62)

Norwegian Getaway is a 145,655-gross ton ship featuring Breakaway class amenities that include a full ropes course, the popular Aqua Park with multi-story waterslides, 40 restaurants and bars, and the Waterfront, a spacious walkway that offers ocean views. Before repositioning to New Orleans, she will sail a series of Greek Island and Turkey cruises from Athens.

Read Also: Norwegian Cruise Ships – Newest to Oldest

The two ships join 10 other Norwegian Cruise Line ships that will sail the Caribbean during at least part of the fall 2024 and winter 2025 seasons. These include Norwegian Jade, Norwegian Joy, Norwegian Encore, Norwegian Gem, Norwegian Breakaway, Norwegian Pearl, and Norwegian Escape, all sailing from Miami.

Also, Norwegian Prima will sail from Galveston, Texas, Norwegian Viva from San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Norwegian Jewel from Tampa, Florida. The cruise line operates 19 ships.

When the new cruises aboard Norwegian Epic and Norwegian Getaway open for sale in February, guests can book the line’s Free at Sea value-added fares, which cover beverages, WiFi access, and credits toward specialty dining venues and shore excursions. The promotion also includes free air for the second guest in a cabin, on certain voyages.