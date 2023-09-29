Norwegian Cruise Line Adding New Game Show for Guests

Norwegian Cruise Line announced it will soon offer another popular game show aboard its ships, adding a new interactive entertainment event that enables guests to win prizes.

The “Wheel of Fortune Interactive” game is slated to appear on most of the line’s ships by spring of 2024.

Norwegian Escape Will Be First to Debut Show

A new partnership between Norwegian Cruise Line, Sony Pictures Television, and TimePlay is set to bring the “Wheel of Fortune Interactive” game to 16 of the cruise line’s ships in the next several months, starting with Norwegian Escape. Participating guests can win prizes, including free cruises.

The game show will be staged in each ship’s main theater, using technology from TimePlay, a tech media company specializing in interactive platforms.

Cruisers can participate as onstage contestants or compete with other guests via their mobile devices, following the action on a real-time leaderboard. Those who simply want to watch the action can do that, too, as spectators.

“Our guests will now have the chance to be part of the iconic, Emmy award-winning ‘Wheel of Fortune’ game show. Not only will it bring the same excitement from the TV classic, but guests will also have the opportunity to play along for a chance to win some great prizes along the way, including a free cruise,” said Craig Steyn, vice president of onboard revenue operations at Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line Game Show

The 4,300-guest Norwegian Escape will be the first ship to host the show, which will eventually be added to Norwegian Bliss, Norwegian Breakaway, Norwegian Dawn, Norwegian Encore, Norwegian Epic, Norwegian Gem, Norwegian Getaway, Norwegian Jade, Norwegian Jewel, Norwegian Joy, Norwegian Pearl, Norwegian Sky, Norwegian Spirit, Norwegian Star, and Norwegian Sun.

Read Also: New York Expands Partnerships With Carnival, Norwegian and MSC

The cruise line has not revealed the specific dates when the show will debut onboard each of the ships, but all are expected to offer the activity no later than spring 2024.

“When you combine a powerful brand like ‘Wheel of Fortune’ with full audience participation, it takes entertainment and engagement to new heights. We are excited to roll out this new innovative experience on NCL’s fleet,” said Aaron Silverberg, senior vice president of entertainment at TimePlay.

First Agreement to Bring Game Show to Sea

The launch of the interactive cruise ship game marks the first time that Sony Pictures Television, which owns the “Wheel of Fortune” TV show, has agreed to allow the game show to be presented at sea.

“It will give us a unique opportunity to expand this beloved brand beyond mobile and grow our dedicated fanbase to include cruise travelers,” said Suzanne Prete, executive vice president of gameshows for Sony Pictures Television.

The television show debuted in 1983, hosted by celebrities Pat Sajak and Vanna White. Contestants try to guess words and phrases using letters revealed one at a time by the spin of the wheel. The show claims 26 million viewers per week.

Photo Credit: M .F. R / Shutterstock

Norwegian Escape, a Breakaway Plus-class ship that launched in 2015, will be the first ship to present the game show. She is currently sailing Canada/New England and Bermuda cruises from New York. In November, the ship will deploy to Port Canaveral, Florida, for a series of winter Caribbean and Bahamas sailings.

Cruise Lines Embrace Variety of Game Shows

Several major cruise lines for years have offered interactive games modeled on popular television shows. Norwegian Cruise Line already has other game shows in operation aboard some ships. Several were introduced aboard Norwegian Prima, when she debuted in 2021. These include “The Price is Right,” “Supermarket Sweep,” “Press Your Luck” and “Beat the Clock.”

Carnival Cruise Line announced earlier this month that it would expand its popular “Family Feud Live” game show to more ships in the coming months. The show is featured now aboard Mardi Gras, Carnival Celebration, Carnival Vista, and Carnival Legend, and will be added to 10 more vessels.

Royal Caribbean also has interactive game shows, including “Love & Marriage,” “Battle of the Sexes,” and “Quest,” a game for adults only.