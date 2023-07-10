Nine Norwegian Cruise Ships to Feature Exclusive Souvenirs

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced a new, exclusive series of “Been There” Starbucks mugs to debut aboard nine vessels, including the upcoming Norwegian Viva, beginning in August 2023.

Each mug has unique design elements specific to the featured ship, making them great collectibles and souvenirs for every coffee aficionado on the high seas.

New Starbucks Mugs to Debut

Norwegian Cruise Line is bringing exclusive souvenirs perfect for coffee lovers to nine of its vessels with new Starbucks “Been There” mugs, colorful and whimsical designs perfect for enjoying a favored hot beverage at home or onboard.

These limited-edition mugs will each showcase unique features of the ships they represent, such as the Wyland whale tail hull art distinctive to Norwegian Bliss or the dueling “Drop” and “Rush” slides aboard Norwegian Prima.

NCL Coffee Mugs

Other decorative details are reminiscent of popular onboard features like the ships’ casinos, distinctive smokestacks, great food, The Haven, and amazing crew members.

Some accents on each mug also highlight popular cruise destinations, such as Alaska, tropical islands, and both Harvest Caye and Great Stirrup Cay, Norwegian Cruise Line’s private island ports of call in Belize and The Bahamas, respectively.

The new souvenir mugs will be available aboard the Breakaway-class ships Norwegian Bliss, Norwegian Encore, Norwegian Getaway, and Norwegian Joy; the only-ship-in-its-class Norwegian Epic; the Jewel-class Norwegian Gem; the Sun-class Norwegian Sky; and the two Prima-class ships, Norwegian Prima and the upcoming Norwegian Viva.

Photo Credit: Melissa Mayntz

The mugs will only be available aboard their respective ships from the Starbucks Cafes onboard, and will not be carried in gift shops or aboard other vessels.

The first mugs are expected to debut with Norwegian Viva when the ship launches in August, but there has been no firm date announced for when each mug will appear on each ship.

Royal Caribbean International also has a line of Starbucks “Been There” mugs for certain vessels debuting in late summer 2023.

Starbucks and NCL

Norwegian Cruise Line has a lengthy history with Starbucks, the longest of any cruise line across its entire fleet. Since 2021, Norwegian Cruise Line has enjoyed an expanded partnership with the coffee chain when it began rolling out Starbucks products across all its vessels and private destinations, not just on select ships.

Freestanding, fully licensed Starbucks Cafes are onboard nine Norwegian ships (the same ships that will be featuring the new souvenir mugs), and “We Proudly Serve” cafes across the rest of the fleet’s 18 ships also carry Starbucks beverages.

Main dining rooms, as well as specialty restaurants onboard, also feature Starbucks’ handcrafted espresso beverages, and self-pour coffee stations are available on select ships.

Norwegian Cruise Line also shares a special relationship with Seattle, home of Starbucks’ headquarters and its first-ever shop which opened in 1971 at Pike Place Market.

The cruise line homeports from Seattle for the Alaska sailing season, which in 2023 includes Norwegian Bliss, Norwegian Encore, and Norwegian Sun.

Norwegian Bliss Cruise Ship in Seattle (Photo Courtesy: Port of Seattle)

“Our teams both share a similar passion for providing meaningful experiences and opportunities for people to connect, and together we are delivering on that commitment,” Harry Sommer, former NCL president and CEO, said of the partnership between the companies.

Norwegian Cruise Line also runs the longest Alaska sailing season from Seattle of any cruise line, with sailings extending from mid-April through the end of October – both times when cooler temperatures will make a mug of Starbucks coffee especially welcome.