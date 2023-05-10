Newest Virgin Voyages Cruise Ship Days From Debut

The third of the fleet of “Ladyships” for Virgin Voyages, Resilient Lady, is just days from her Grecian debut and ready to set sail on her “mermaiden” voyage and her inaugural season in Greece. The ship’s first sailing will officially begin on May 14, 2023, and is a 7-night roundtrip sailing from Athens, calling on top ports in Greece and Turkey.

Resilient Lady Ready to Debut

The third ship for luxury line Virgin Voyages, Resilient Lady continues the cruise line’s adults-only, ultra-luxe vibe as a blend of cruise ship and yacht-like experiences. With glamorous design, gourmet menus, and stellar entertainment, the ship is sure to deliver amazing experiences equal to her sister ships.

“I’m thrilled this day is finally here and that Resilient Lady has officially joined our award-winning fleet,” said Tom McAlpin, CEO of Virgin Voyages. “I know people are going to love voyaging with Resilient Lady as much as they have with Scarlet and Valiant Lady, and I look forward to sharing this five-star experience with even more Sailors this summer.”

Resilient Lady Cruise Ship (Photo Courtesy: Virgin Voyages)

Resilient Lady will spend the summer season sailing from Greece, offering two distinct 7-night itineraries.

The “Greek Island Glow” itinerary, highlighted as the ship’s mermaiden voyage, visits Santorini, Rhodes, and Mykonos in Greece, as well as a lengthy stop in Bodrum, Turkey. The call to Mykonos is an overnight stay, offering guests even more time to fully immerse themselves in this spectacular destination.

Select sailings are described as “Adriatic Sea Greek Gems” cruises, with visits to Split and Dubrovnik in Croatia, Kotor in Montenegro, and Corfu Island, Greece. Each port stop is a minimum of 10 hours, providing ample time for thorough exploration of each unique destination.

In early November, Resilient Lady will reposition to Melbourne, Australia, and will offer sailings from Australia and New Zealand for several months before returning to Greece for summer 2024.

During her repositioning in both directions, the ship will also offer departures from Dubai and Singapore.

New Experiences for a New Ship

Along with outstanding itineraries, Resilient Lady will also offer outstanding onboard experiences that set her apart from her two sister ships. Five brand-new shows, exclusive onboard parties, live music, and more are all part of the ship’s lineup.

Resilient Lady Cruise Ship (Photo Courtesy: Virgin Voyages)

To refresh and refuel, guests onboard will also be able to enjoy amazing new food and beverage offerings as well as decadent menus curated by Michelin-starred chefs.

To celebrate the ship’s Grecian debut, an onboard “Opa Hour” is also part of the festivities in honor of Greek culinary traditions, featuring Greek-inspired food and drinks. “Opa Hour” will premier on all three Virgin Voyages’ ships.

About the Ladyships

All three Virgin Voyages’ ships are sister ships with very similar designs, though featuring their own unique personalities in décor and branding.

Resilient Lady weighs in at 110,000 gross tons, and can welcome 2,770 guests. She joins Scarlet Lady, who debuted in 2020, as well as Valiant Lady, who first set sail in 2021. Each ship is serviced by 1,160 international crew members to provide superior experiences for every traveler.

Photo Credit: Virgin Voyages

Up next for the cruise line is the fourth sister ship, Brilliant Lady, planned to debut in late 2023. Brilliant Lady floated out at the shipyard in November 2022, and is currently undergoing her final outfitting.

All four ships have been (in the case of Brilliant Lady, is still being) built by Fincantieri in northwestern Italy, the same shipyard that has also built Queen Anne for Cunard Line, Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva for Norwegian Cruise Line, Rotterdam for Holland America Line, and MSC Seashore for MSC Cruises, as well as many other top-rated cruise ships.