Virgin Voyages Introduces New Entertainment Across the Fleet

Virgin Voyages has announced a new fleet-wide line-up of entertainment that will debut in 2023. The brand is expanding and mixing its award-winning nightlife offerings, culinary options, luxurious accommodations, wellness experiences, and more with brand-new, fresh, and exhilarating entertainment across its fleet of cruise ships.

The new line-up will feature various immersive experiences, live music acts, comedy shows, and rotating performances on a festival stage. There will also be can’t-miss experiences like the Supper Club Series and Lola’s Library, an immersive cabaret that invites guests to stay all night or pop in and out at their leisure.

Virgin Brings Back the Supper Club and More

Virgin Voyages has announced a new entertainment line-up for its four cruise ships, Valiant lady, Resilient Lady, Brilliant Lady, and Scarlet Lady. This is in addition to the exciting partnership the cruise line has with global superstar Jennifer Lopez.

One of the most exciting parts of the new lineup is that Virgin Voyages is introducing a Supper Club Series as part of its entertainment offerings in 2023. The Supper Club Series will bring back the style and sophistication of classic supper clubs, offering guests a unique combination of cabaret, world-class dining, and theater spectacle.

Duel Reality on Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages is introducing five new productions, including Persephone, Lola’s Library, and Another Rose, which will be available on Resilient Lady. The line-up also includes Mind Mangler and Miss Behave, designed to be hilarious and interactive experiences.

Virgin Voyages’ Happenings Cast will still delight guests throughout Virgin’s cruise ships with over 50 activities and events on each ship, including Scarlet Night, the brand’s signature event that tells the story of the Octopus Goddess of the Sea and the Sailor who won her heart. The Happenings Cast is Virgin’s take on the cruise director on more traditional cruise ships.

Photo Credit: Virgin Voyages

Richard Kilman, Vice President of Entertainment: “We are so excited to bring our award-winning entertainment approach to life in 2023 across our whole fleet. With the anticipated launch of Resilient Lady, we’re expanding on our entertainment and nightlife, and we’re thrilled to debut a new line-up of shows with the same incredible production elements.”

“Across the fleet, we are tapping into talent from all around the world, we’re ramping up comedy acts, and we are introducing new immersive performances that stick to that uniquely Virgin Voyages style and give people the opportunity to see or do something they never have before. It’s going to be epic.”

Festival Stage Acts

Virgin Voyages has announced that after their respective MerMaiden voyages, Resilient Lady and Brilliant Lady will debut their own Festival Stage programs in The Red Room. This comes after the successful introduction of Festival Stage Acts on Scarlet Lady and Valiant Lady in February.

The Manor

The acts, which take place in The Manor, are a series of rotating, comedy-driven performances that change every two to four weeks. Festival Stage is designed to showcase up-and-coming talent, featuring incredibly talented mentalists, magicians, a cappella groups, and comedians.

Virgin Voyages currently has two ships sailing, Valiant Lady and Scarlet Lady, offering a range of itineraries in the Caribbean and the Bahamas from Miami.

Resilient Lady is set to launch on May 14, 2023. Its first cruise is the seven-night Resilient Lady Athens Mermaiden itinerary, which includes stops in Santorini, Rhodes, Bodrum, and Mykonos, before returning to Piraeus on May 21.

Meanwhile, Brilliant Lady is set to launch on December 24, 2023. Its first cruise is a five-night Brilliant Miami Mermaiden Holidays cruise, including stops in Puerto Plata/Amber Cove, St. Croix, and San Juan, before returning to Miami on December 29. All four cruise ships are 110.000 gross tons and have a maximum double occupancy of 2700 guests.