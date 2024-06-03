Newest Cunard Ship Arrives for Naming – But By Whom?

Queen Anne, the much anticipated new ship from Cunard Line and the first new Queen to join the fleet in 14 years, has arrived in Liverpool ahead of her official christening. But who will do the honors to name the new ship? The closely guarded secret will be revealed today.

The new ship is currently in the midst of a 14-night British Isles sailing that departed Southampton on Friday, May 24. She has visited Edinburgh, Kirkwall, Belfast, and other ports, but the stop in Liverpool is the most sought-after of the voyage, as this is where Queen Anne will be officially blessed and named as part of the fleet.

Spectators gathered to watch the ship sail into the historic port on this historic occasion, and the facilities are decked out for the celebration with a waterfront stage and special areas ready for guests, VIPs, media, and more.

The naming ceremony is scheduled for 4 p.m. local time, and is sure to include a variety of remarks from local dignitaries as well as cruise line executives. Live music, solemn blessings, and entertainment are generally part of cruise ship naming ceremonies, as well as the traditional breaking of a champagne bottle on the ship’s hull. The full ceremony will take approximately one hour.

Queen Anne‘s naming ceremony will include one-of-a-kind performances from the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, The Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts, and local DJ Lauren Lo Sung. As the ship sails away to continue her voyage at 8:30 p.m., fireworks will send her off in brilliant style.

From Liverpool, the ship will head to Cobh as her last port of call on this sailing. The 113,000-gross-ton, Pinnacle-class ship is offering a diverse selection of European itineraries for the remainder of 2024, and she will begin her Maiden World Voyage on January 7, 2025.

Who Will Do the Honors?

Cunard Line has closely guarded the secret of who will christen the new ship. Most cruise lines announce each vessel’s ceremonial godmother or godfather well in advance of the ceremony.

Celebrities, military veterans, and other notable personalities are often named as ship godmothers. Some of the select individuals have connections to the cruise line or other godparents.

Each of the other three active Queen ships has had an illustrious grandmother worthy of the honor and the association with more than 180 years of ocean liner history.

Queen Anne Ship Sea Trials (Credit: Cunard Line)

Queen Elizabeth II christened Queen Mary 2 in 2004, as well as Queen Elizabeth in 2010. When Queen Victoria entered service in 2007, she was christened by Camilla Rosemary, now Queen Camilla.

Speculation is high that the Princess Royal, Anne Elizabeth Alice Louise, second child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, may do the honors for the ship that bears her name. Another top contender for the honors is Catherine, Princess of Wales, or Queen Camilla may christen the new vessel.

Cunard Line has given no hint of who will do the honors for the new ship, but now crowds are gathered, champagne is chilled, and the moment is near at hand to officially welcome the cruise line’s 249th ship in a time honored ceremony for a truly historic moment.