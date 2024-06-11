Cunard Experiences Record-Breaking Bookings Following Queen Anne Launch

Cunard Line has reported record-breaking bookings following the launch of its new ship, Queen Anne. The 3,000-passenger vessel embarked on its maiden voyage on May 3, returning to Southampton, England, on May 24 to begin its British Isles Festival voyage, which included a call in Liverpool for the new Pinnacle-class ship’s naming ceremony.

Held in Liverpool, the spiritual home of Cunard Line, on June 3, Cunard surprised attendees by announcing the entire historic City of Liverpool was chosen as the ship’s official godparent.

Queen Anne Cruise Ship in Liverpool (Photo Credits: Global Ports Holding & Peel Ports)

Five women representing the city’s diverse culture were selected for the honor, including Spice Girl Melanie C (Sporty Spice), broadcaster Ngunan Adamu, restauranteur Natalie Haywood, punk rock legend Jayne Casey, and British Olympian Katarina Johnson-Thomson.

Queen Anne’s launch resulted in the highest number of bookings for May in Cunard’s 183-year history.

Culture Liverpool estimated that more than 50,000 people attended Queen Anne’s naming ceremony, with thousands more witnessing the ship’s arrival on the River Mersey. The event also saw a massive online presence, generating over 21 million impressions across Cunard’s social media channels.

Cunard President Katie McAlister expressed her satisfaction with the launch, stating, “We’re delighted to see such strong booking momentum in response to the successful launch of Queen Anne.”

She went on to praise her team, saying, “This record-breaking booking period is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, and we’re excited to have the opportunity to welcome so many new guests on board Queen Anne and the rest of our iconic fleet in the future.”

A Modern Marvel with Historic Elegance

Queen Anne, delivered by the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy on April 19, 2024, is Cunard Line’s 249th ship. The vessel weighs 113,000 gross tons and, besides carrying 3,000 passengers, also accommodates 1,245 crew members across 14 decks.

Joining Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria, and Queen Elizabeth, Queen Anne brings Cunard’s fleet to four vessels for the first time since 1999.

The ship’s design is influenced by Cunard’s history, boasting art deco-inspired interiors combined with modern aesthetics. The Grand Lobby, which spans decks 1 through 3, features a three-story LED mural sculpture reflecting Cunard’s heritage and the “Golden Age” of travel.

Queen Anne Open Deck

On the ship, guests can enjoy a variety of activities and amenities. The Pavilion, also a three-story deck, features a retractable “magrodome” covering a large swimming pool and three hot tubs with ample seating. Another pool deck, the Panorama Pool Club, is located at the ship’s aft.

The adjacent Wellness Café and Wellness Studios offer veg-forward cuisine and space for yoga, Pilates, and other wellness activities, while the Mareel Spa, located at the ship’s forward, offers a thermal suite, sauna, steam rooms, and various treatments.

Dining options on Queen Anne are diverse with 15 restaurants, including the main dining room, the Britannia Restaurant. The two-story space features brass and glass design elements. New specialty restaurants include Aranya, offering Indian cuisine; Aji Wa for Japanese dishes; Sir Samuels steakhouse; and Tramonto with Mediterranean cuisine.

Passengers in suites can also dine at the exclusive Princess Grill and Queens Grill.

The ship also features the 825-seat Royal Court Theatre, showcasing West End and Broadway shows, and the Bright Lights Society, a 1920s-style speakeasy with Big Band and swing music. The Queens Room offers late-night dancing and live music, while other bars include the Golden Lion Pub, Commodore Club, and Sky Bar.

Accommodations on Queen Anne range from Britannia balcony rooms with glass walk-in showers to luxurious Princess Grill suites. The top suites resemble private residences with dedicated dining rooms, walk-in closets, and expansive balconies.

The ship is currently sailing a 16-night Western Mediterranean cruise that departed Southampton on June 7. Queen Anne will spend the summer navigating the area along with Northern Europe, with cruise lengths ranging from 5 to 18 days.