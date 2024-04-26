Newest Celebrity Cruises’ Ship Readies for European Debut

Following a successful winter series of Caribbean cruises from Florida, Celebrity Ascent, the newest Celebrity Cruises’ ship and fourth in the line’s popular Edge class, is about to arrive in Europe for her inaugural summer season. Itineraries will feature exotic destinations across the Mediterranean, with multiple embarkation ports.

Celebrity Ascent Will Spend Summer 2024 in the Med

Celebrity Cruises’ newest ship, the 3,260-guest Celebrity Ascent, is completing a transatlantic crossing from her winter homeport of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and is due to arrive in Barcelona on April 27, 2024.

The fourth in the line’s Edge class, Celebrity Ascent offers guests a premium experience, with high-end dining venues, entertainment, and The Retreat, an exclusive, luxury area with spacious suites and private sundeck, restaurant, and lounge spaces.

Her first sailing in the Mediterranean will be a 9-night Italian Riviera and France itinerary, departing on April 27, 2024 and featuring an overnight at La Spezia, where guests will have ample time to tour Florence and Pisa, Italy.

“We’re bringing our latest and greatest Edge Series ship to Europe, enabling guests to discover this diverse region with its stunning coastlines, while enjoying Celebrity Ascent’s premium facilities, elevated food and drink experiences, and wonderful entertainment.” Said Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises.

Celebrity Ascent will operate 7- to 12-night voyages in the Western and Eastern Mediterranean, and the Aegean, while offering three embarkation ports — Barcelona, Rome (Civitavecchia), and Athens (Piraeus).

A 7-night Greece, Turkey, and Italy cruise, for example, with two departures in July, will depart from Rome and call at Naples, Italy; Mykonos and Santorini, Greece; and Kusadasi, Turkey; before concluding in Athens.

Celebrity Ascent Resort Deck

The ship has a special connection to Greece since the vessel’s two co-captains are Greek — and they are brothers as well. In an industry first, Captain Dimitrios Kafetzis and Captain Tasos Kafetzis each will serve three-month rotating assignments at the helm of the ship.

In another industry first, Celebrity Ascent had two godmothers when she was christened in December 2023 at Port Everglades. The co-godmothers were Captain Sandy Yawn, from the well-known TV series “Below Deck,” and her sister Michelle Dunham, the founder of the Jacksonville School for Autism.

The ship will sail European itineraries until October 26, 2024, when she departs on a transatlantic voyage back to Fort Lauderdale. Her winter 2024-25 season from the Florida port will feature 7- and 9-night Caribbean and Bahamas itineraries. The ship is scheduled to return to Europe for summer of 2025.

Celebrity Ascent Features Edge-Class Favorites

Celebrity Ascent offers guests a choice of 32 dining venues, bars, and lounges. Known for its cuisine, the cruise line partners with celebrity chef Daniel Boulud, who serves as the line’s Global Culinary Ambassador.

Boulud has created many of the fleet’s menus and launched the restaurant at sea called Le Voyage, which debuted onboard Celebrity Beyond, the line’s third Edge class ship that launched in 2022. The fine dining venue was given a new look for Celebrity Ascent.

Celebrity Ascent Cruise Ship

New experiences aboard Celebrity Ascent include a plant-based tasting menu at the Eden dining venue and an outdoor space that was added to Blu, the restaurant reserved for AquaClass guests.

AquaClass is a premium accommodations option that provides guests with access to the ship’s SEA Thermal Suite and a spa concierge, plus a free fitness pass, special rates on spa packages, bottled water service, and other perks.

The new ship also features another Edge-class favorite — The Magic Carpet, a cantilevered multi-purpose space that serves as a bar and al-fresco dining venue offering scenic views of land and sea. It is a popular spot for sailaway events as well.

Entertainment options include three theater productions, nightclub-style deck parties, a Las Vegas-style casino, and a variety of performances featuring singers, dancers, and other artists.