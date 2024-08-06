New Tool to Help MSC Cruises Drastically Cut Emissions

Europe’s leading cruise line is furthering its goal to become Carbon Neutral by 2050. MSC Cruises expects to cut emissions by up to 15 percent with its new itinerary planning optimization tool.

Dubbed OPTICruise, the tool was developed in partnership with the research company OPTIMeasy, based out of the University of Genoa.

The algorithm goes beyond traditional planning methods to include data such as port call sequencing, arrival times, ship speeds, and operational costs. These factors, among many others, are analyzed to optimize itineraries for both energy efficiency and guest appeal.

MSC Bellissima Cruise Ship in Japan (Photo Credit: Princess_Anmitsu)

“We have identified and developed this new technology to optimise the decision-making process of itinerary planning with the aim to further reduce emissions across our fleet from 2026,” said Michele Francioni, the Chief Energy Transition Officer for MSC Cruises.

To test OPTICruise, the 171,598 gross ton MSC Bellissima was analyzed over a 12-month period as it sailed between 17 Mediterranean ports.

The tool was developed as part of Project CHEK, an EU Horizon research project, led by the University of Vaasa in Finland. The CHEK Project is a consortium of organizations, including MSC Cruises, dedicated to developing technologies to aid in the reduction of carbon emissions in the shipping industry.

The introduction of OPTICruise comes as a part of MSC Cruises growing sustainability effort amongst its ever-growing fleet.

“The OPTIMeasy team calculates that the average fuel savings made, and emissions reduced by using OptiCruise are in the range of 10-15 percent which is a significant step forward in our ambition to achieve our net zero greenhouse gas emissions target by 2050 for our marine operations,” said Francioni.

Since cruise itineraries are typically planned two years in advance of the sailing, the effects of OPTICruise will not be evident until 2026, by which time MSC Cruises’ fleet will have grown to 24 ships.

MSC’s Efforts To Combat Environmental Impact

The environmental impact of cruising has been historically significant, with one report by GreenMatch UK, holding cruise ships, cargo ships, and other massive ocean vessels collectively responsible for up to 3 percent of worldwide greenhouse gas emissions yearly.

To combat this, MSC Cruises has made strides in recent years towards an energy-efficient future, including a goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.

According to the 23-ship cruise line’s 2023 Sustainability Report, its fleet carbon intensity has lowered by 37.8% since 2008, despite its fleet growing by 15 ships in the same amount of time.

MSC World Europa Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: HasanZaidi)

For its efforts, the cruise line has been recognized with several awards and was the first cruise line to achieve the highest possible scores in pursuit of the Green Marine Europe Certification.

To reduce emissions, MSC Cruises’ latest two ships—MSC World Europa and MSC Euribia—are powered by LNG. LNG can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 20 percent.

In June of 2023, MSC announced plans to connect to shore power in every port in which it is available. In July of 2024, this promise led to the massive 215,863 gross ton MSC World Europa making history as the first ship to plug into shore power at Valletta, Malta. By the end of 2024, 16 of MSC’s ships will be capable of connecting to shore power.

Further eco-friendly efforts by the cruise line have resulted in recognition from NAMEPA (the North American Marine Environmental Protection Agency) and Mission Blue, a non-profit dedicated to the protection of marine ecosystems.

MSC World America, the sister ship to MSC World Europa, will continue the cruise line’s sustainability trend when it debuts in April of 2025.